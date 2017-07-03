There's no crying in baseball and there's certainly no crying in the Justice League. The female-led A League of Their Own has just been reimagined as A Justice League of Their Own in these awesome fan-made baseball cards to celebrate the baseball movie's 25th anniversary. As with any good mashup, one has to wonder aloud "why didn't I think of this?" and this is definitely one of those times because not only is it a solid pun, but Justice League and A League of Their Own work surprisingly well together.

Artist Kate Willaert via HalloweenCostumes.com has taken it upon herself to reimagine the world of A League of Their Own as if the female baseball players were members of the Justice League. The first poster shows Geena Davis's Dottie Hinson character as Wonder Woman. If there were to be a manager and a catcher to the Justice League it would almost certainly be Wonder Woman, right? Though her kid sister Kit Hinson might disagree. Lori Petty's Kit gets reimagined as Aquaman or Aquawoman in this case. Kate Willaert describes Kit as the outsider while also claiming Aquaman to be much of an outsider as well because of the whole living under water thing.

Next up is Madonna's Mae character as The Flash, which is almost too perfect because Mae is a pretty flashy player for the Rockford Peaches. "All the way" Mae was inspired by real-life Rockford Peach Faye Dancer who would do cartwheels and backflips in the outfield. Next up is Rosie O'Donnell's Doris Murphy as Batman. Doris is a former bouncer and as her bio reads "a little rough around the edges," which is pretty Batman-like. Doris is also quick witted and fearless, making her the perfect choice for Batman within the players of the Rockford Peaches. Lastly, is Mamie Johnson as Cyborg who was not in A League of Their Own, but she was a real-life pitcher for the Indianapolis Clowns who pitched against men and tried out for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, but was turned down because of her race.

A League of Their Own came out July 1st, 1992 and as of 2012, it's been recognized by the Library of Congress for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant." The Penny Marshal directed movie is a fictionalized account of the real-life Rockford Peaches, a professional women's baseball team during World War II. While the movie did not hit number one on its first weekend, it did hit number one in its second week and went on to be a commercial and critical hit, earning over $100 million domestically. A TV series was produced in 1993, but only 5 of the 6 episodes aired, definitely not the hit that the network had hoped for.

25 years on and A League of Their Own still holds up as a movie, but also culturally. Wonder Woman is currently reigning at the box office as a female-lead success much like the real-life Rockford Peaches. The mashup between Justice League and A League of Their Own is more than a little reminiscent of DC Comics' Bombshells series that reimagined Female DC characters as pinup girls from the 1940s. You can check out the poster and the baseball cards by Kate Willaert below.

I'm totally in love with the idea of A Justice League of Their Own. https://t.co/rCIsnrTiFQpic.twitter.com/Kj5jRFUXYB — Shawn Anderson (@HOVG) July 1, 2017