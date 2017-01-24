Warner Bros. debuted a new photo from their highly-anticipated Justice League, which hits theaters on November 17. The photo features Ben Affleck's Batman, Ezra Miller's The Flash, Ray Fisher's Cyborg and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, although Jason Momoa's Aquaman and Henry Cavill's Superman are nowhere to be found. Superman's absence isn't terribly surprising, though, since he hasn't been featured in any of the trailers or photos thus far. But director Zack Snyder recently reassured fans that he will be seen in Justice League.

The new photo debuted courtesy of Empire, with the publication also speaking to director Zack Snyder. At the end of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Henry Cavill's Superman sacrificed himself in order to destroy the nefarious Doomsday, which leads to Batman assembling this team of superheroes in Justice League. The final shot of Batman v Superman hinted that the Man of Steel was actually still alive. We don't have any further details about how and when he comes back to life in Justice League, but Zack Snyder insisted that Superman's presence will be felt.

"Superman does play a big part in this movie. His presence, and lack of presence, are big story points..."

Last month, the full cast was announced, which includes previously-confirmed stars like Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. There was one big surprise as well, the return of Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor in the DC Extended Universe. No details have been given regarding his return, but his confirmation could shed light on another rumor.

Earlier this month, another unconfirmed report claimed that Arkham Asylum will be featured in Justice League. At the end of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Lex Luthor was locked away, and in one deleted scene shown on the Ultimate Edition, Batman tells Lex Luthor that he will be heading to Arkham Asylum. Fans also noticed on the Justice League IMDB page there are listings for actors who play "Arkham Guard" or "Lex Luthor's Guard." Still, it remains to be seen how large a role this nefarious villain will have in Justice League.

Zack Snyder is directing Justice League from a script by Chris Terrio, who won an Oscar for writing Ben Affleck's Argo and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Warner Bros. has set a November 17, 2017 release date for Justice League, with Justice League Part Two hitting theaters on June 14, 2019. As of now, Justice League has the November 17 date to itself, but it will open just five days before a number of movies debut over Thanksgiving weekend, such as Disney's Coco, Universal's Let It Snow and 20th Century Fox's Murder on the Orient Express. Take a look at the new photo from Justice League below.