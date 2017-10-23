Are you in the mood for a little more Justice League footage? Then you're in luck, because we've got you covered. A brand new Justice League featurette has been released, which centers on Cyborg. The video gives us some brand new footage, in addition to detailing his origin story in the DCEU. Considering that he's arguably been the most ignored member of the team (save for Superman) thus far in the marketing, something like this is probably good leading up to the release.

Though DC Comics readers, and fans of Teen Titans, are familiar with Vic Stone, aka Cyborg, broader audiences, who Warner Bros. is relying on to see Justice League, aren't nearly as familiar with the character. So something like this gives a nice, albeit brief, introduction to who he is and how he works within the framework of the Justice League. As this video points out, he's the "big guns" on the team. At one point, we see Cyborg save a man from a tank that was about to come crashing down on a helpless police officer. This sequence has been teased in the trailers previously, but this extended look reveals that the police officer is a surprise cameo.

Marc McClure, the actor who played Jimmy Olsen in the original four Christopher Reeve Superman movies, is the man playing this cop in Justice League. That makes for a nice throwback to one of the original and most well-respected comic book movies ever made and is the perfect kind of cameo for a movie like this. McClure also played the part of Jimmy Olsen in 1984's Supergirl movie, but DC fans would probably rather forget that movie ever happened. In any case, be sure to keep an eye out for McClure's cameo in the video.

Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Amy Adams as Lois Lane and, even though he's currently dead, Henry Cavill as Superman. The movie is directed by Zack Snyder, though, Joss Whedon did do quite a bit of reshoots and helped get the movie through the post-production process. Whedon was given a writing credit for his work, alongside Chris Terrio. Ultimately, this is a movie that is going to be the product of a few filmmakers. All that really matters is that it's good.

We're still waiting on reviews for Justice League to arrive online, but that's going to be a big moment. Warner Bros. spent a lot of money and time to try and make sure this isn't another Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice or Suicide Squad, at least in terms of reception. While we wait for the first reactions, be sure to check out the brand new Cyborg featurette for Justice League, courtesy of the AT&T YouTube channel, for yourself below.