Just a few days after Warner Bros. brought the house down with a new Justice League trailer at Comic-Con 2017, the studio is planning reshoots that are causing quite a few headaches for the movie's very busy stars. A new report reveals that Warner Bros. has reportedly spent upwards of $25 million on reshoots in both Los Angeles and London, which have gone on for two months. These reshoots are both much lengthier, and much more costly than the average reshoot schedules that most studios stand by.

Variety reports that studios normally spend anywhere between $6 million and $10 million on reshoots, which only typically last a week or two. The report claims that the prolonged nature of these reshoots have industry insiders raising some eyebrows, which is dragging out because of scheduling headaches from a diverse cast of in-demand actors. While stars such as Ben Affleck (Batman) and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) currently aren't filming any other projects, making them available for these extended reshoots, other stars such as Ezra Miller (The Flash) and Henry Cavill (Superman) are "scrambling" to accommodate their schedules.

Ezra Miller is currently filming Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2, which started shooting earlier this summer, where he reprises his role from the original movie as Credence Barebone. Since that project is also a Warner Bros. movie, the scheduling accommodation hasn't been quite as difficult, although his character has a larger role that makes it difficult for him to shoot both projects at once. Henry Cavill's issues are much more complex, since he is currently filming Paramount's Mission: Impossible 6. Henry Cavill had expected that he could finish filming Mission: Impossible 6 before he was needed for Justice League reshoots, but that isn't the case, forcing him to jump back and forth between both productions. The report also reveals that the mustache the actor grew for his character in Mission: Impossible 6 will now have to be removed digitally in Justice League post-production, since Paramount would not allow the actor to shave his facial hair during production.

This report also confirms that Joss Whedon, who stepped in to take over directorial duties while filmmaker Zack Snyder stepped away due to a family tragedy, will not receive directing credit. It is possible, though, that he could receive a producing or a screenwriting credit, after spending months overseeing the film in Zack Snyder's absence. A similar situation occurred on Disney and LucasFilm's Rogue One, when Tony Gilroy was brought in to rework the script and oversee the reshoots and various aspects of post-production. While there were rumors that Gareth Edwards was being fired, with Tony Gilroy stepping in, Gareth Edwards remained on board throughout the production, with Tony Gilroy receiving screenwriting credit for his rewrite work. Rogue One went on to be the highest-grossing movie of the year domestically ($532.1 million) and second highest grossing worldwide ($1.05 billion), behind Captain America: Civil War with $1.1 billion.

As for Justice League, the studio is hoping to deliver a movie that can follow up on the critical and commercial success of this summer's Wonder Woman ($389 million), which has already out-grossed Batman v. Superman ($330.3 million) and Suicide Squad ($325.1 million) domestically. The reshoots still haven't affected the November 17, 2017 release date, with Joss Whedon said to be largely punching up dialogue and the "connective tissue" that links the major set pieces filmed by Zack Snyder, all of which are said to be "usable." There had been rumors of "trouble" on the set on all of the DCEU movies so far, all of which have been relatively successful from a financial standpoint, but neither Batman v Superman nor Suicide Squad has the widespread fan and critical support behind it like Wonder Woman does, which the studio is hoping to replicate with Justice League. Hopefully we'll find out more about these Justice League reshoots soon.