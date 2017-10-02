We are getting dangerously close to Justice League makings its way to theaters. The movie arrives on November 17 and that means the marketing campaign is going to kick into high-gear any second, if it hasn't already. Also, that means merchandise is going to be revealed and rolled out over the coming months. Lots of merchandise. Like this brand new Justice League art book that has a totally awesome cover featuring every member of the team united together in glorious fashion.

The newly revealed cover for Justice League: The Art of the Film comes to us from Titan Books, via a new listing for the book on their website. The book doesn't come out until December 15, but they have unveiled the cover for the product page and it is pretty special if you're a DC fan. Cyborg, The Flash, Wonder Woman, Batman, Aquaman and yes, even Superman are there in a pretty inspiringly awesome shot. If the Justice League movie can capture half of the promise of this single image, it should be worth seeing. Here's a synopsis for the book.

"Inspired by Superman's selfless act, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans, Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash, to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions. Packed with stunning concept art, sketches, costume detail, stills, and behind-the-scenes shots from the set, this book is an invaluable insight into the world of Justice League."

Justice League, which is said to be a direct sequel to Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice, sees a world that is still dealing with Superman's death following his deadly fight with Doomsday. Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) reevaluates his extreme methods and begins reaching out to other heroes to assemble a team of crime-fighters to defend Earth from all kinds of threats Together with Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Batman seeks out Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Barry Allen aka The Flash (Ezra Miller) and the Atlantean warrior king known as Aquaman, aka Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa). They face off against Steppenwolf, who just so happens to be the second-in-command to alien warlord Darkseid, who has been tasked with finding several artifacts that are hidden on Earth.

One of the interesting things to think about when looking at this book is going to be that, odds are, most of the art in it will probably have been done while Zack Snyder was the sole director. Much of it before the fallout from Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice, since Justice League starting shooting almost immediately after its release. This book probably won't account for the very significant reshoots, in terms of art anyway, that have been handled by Joss Whedon.

This won't only serve as an interesting look back at Justice League, good or bad, and should definitely be something to look out for in December. For those hardcore DC fans looking to buy it, the book is listed for $29.99 and can be purchased on the Titan Books website. Be sure to check out the newly revealed cover for Justice League The Art of the Film for yourself below.