It was announced on Friday that Warner Bros. would be releasing the latest trailer for Justice League this morning to coincide with the New York Comic-Con and it might as well be the first real trailer since it's the first one to have benefited from the Joss Whedon's reshoots and tinkering over the last few months. It's been a few months since we've seen any substantial footage for the upcoming movie, but this new trailer has doubled down and ramped up the excitement level, shedding away doubts that the movie will be anything less than thrilling.

After the San Diego Comic-Con in July, Joss Whedon continued to work on reshoots for Justice League. The magnitude of these reshoots has been a contentious topic, with different sources painting different pictures as for how much is being reshot. With these Justice League reshoots now done and test screenings underway for Justice League, it is time for everyone to find out what the final product is and just how different it looks already. It's been over a year since Zack Snyder teased the original footage and a lot has changed since then and that is clearly visible from the new footage.

The very first reactions to the Justice League test screenings have been positive, with some claiming that the Justice League movie is "epic." Some lucky attendees were interviewed by Batman-News.com and one person is claiming that it's better than Batman v Superman, which in all fairness, isn't saying much. However, the rest of the people interviewed enjoyed the movie, which should be comforting for fans expecting the worst from the DCEU at this time. It should also be noted that the final edit is still probably being worked on, so the test screening could differ quite a bit from what ends up officially hitting screens November 17, 2017.

While the new trailer doesn't do much in the way of spoiling anything new about Justice League, it does what a good trailer is supposed to do: get you excited and pumped up to want to go see it in theaters. Even after the drama and speculation around the project, people were still going to want to see it, but this new trailer really hits the nail on the head.

Justice League will see Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Superman (Henry Cavill), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) joining forces to go up against the super villain Steppenwolf, who looks pretty amazing in the trailer. Batman's faith in humanity is restored after Superman's actions in Batman v Superman and decides to put together an awesome squad to protect the Earth and defend the human race. Enough talk, check out the trailer below courtesy of Warner Bros. and get pumped to see Justice League when it officially hits theaters on November 17th, 2017.