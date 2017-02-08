Last year during San Diego Comic-Con, director Zack Snyder surprised DC fans with a first look at Justice League, despite the fact that, at the time, the movie was well over a year away from release. The footage wasn't considered to be an official trailer, but it more or less served as a first teaser for the movie. However, in the time since, fans have been every eager for the first official trailer for Justice League, which at the very latest should be debuting in June alongside Wonder Woman. But if Gal Gadot is to be believed, we could be seeing the new Justice League trailer sooner rather than later.

Recently, the Wonder Woman actress posted her Super Bowl spot for Wix that she did with Jason Statham to her official Facebook page. In the comments section, a fan made a comment about the fact that he is awaiting the arrival of the Justice League trailer. Gal Gadot replied to his comment by simply saying, "Haha soon." That isn't overly specific or necessarily official, but that does give us hope that the Justice League trailer could be arriving in the near future. Here is the official synopsis for Justice League.

"Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash, it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions."

Warner Bros. recently released the full, central cast for Justice League, which will see the return of many characters from other DCEU movies as well as some fresh, new faces. The cast for the movie includes Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon.

Warner Bros. most definitely would have liked a more universally welcoming response to both Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, which divided fans and were trashed by many critics. In any case, they both movies brought in a ton of money at the box office, grossing $873 million and $745 million respectively. Hopefully, director Zack Snyder can course correct this time around and deliver the movie that fans really want to see. The first-ever Justice League movie is set to hit theaters on November 17, 2017, and with any luck, we'll be seeing a new trailer in the near future.