Are you counting down the seconds until that new Justice League trailer drops tomorrow? Well, if you are, Warner Bros. has just given us all a little something to whet our appetites with in the form of a Justice League trailer teaser. It's only about 20-seconds-long, but if nothing else, it serves as an excellent reminder that we're getting a full-length trailer tomorrow morning. And that Justice League is a little over a month away from arriving in theaters.

The trailer tease was released via the official Justice League Twitter account and features a whole lot of action in a very short period of time. Unfortunately, it is almost entirely footage we've seen previously, but it all looks very flashy and is cut together quite nicely. Plus, that means they're probably saving all of the new stuff for us tomorrow. Are we finally going to get a glimpse of Superman? He doesn't show up here, but if he's not in the new trailer tomorrow, it looks like they really are going to make us wait until Justice League arrives on November 17 to see the Man of Steel again.

"Sunday. ALL IN. The new #JusticeLeague trailer debuts at 9AM ET / 6AM PT."

Getting to see a new Justice League trailer, no matter the reason, is exciting for DC fans at this point. But this will be the first trailer we've seen since Joss Whedon took over. Zack Snyder stepped away from the movie following a personal tragedy a few months ago and it's been Whedon running things ever since. Reportedly, his contributions to the movie have been very substantial. So we'll likely see that reflected in this trailer. What does a Joss Whedon Justice League action sequence look like? We may soon know.

Justice League brings together just about everyone of importance from the DCEU thus far. The cast includes Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, Billy Crudup as Henry Allen, Amber Heard as Mera, with J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, and Amy Adams as Lois Lane. And last but not least, Henry Cavill as Superman, who will be brought back from the dead. Somehow.

The new Justice League trailer arrives bright and early tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT. So be sure to set your alarms if you want to be among the first to see it. Will this be the movie we're all hoping? Can Justice League continue to build good faith in the DCUE following the success of Wonder Woman? We'll have a much better idea after we see that trailer tomorrow. For now, be sure to check out the Justice League trailer tease for yourself below.