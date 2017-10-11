It's officially Aquaman week! Warner Bros. has released another new TV spot for the highly-anticipated Justice League, which brings the entire superhero team together once again, except for Superman (Henry Cavill). While the Man of Steel was finally shown for the first time in the final Justice League trailer that debuted just a few days ago, don't be surprised if we don't see him again until the film is in theaters November 17. If that wasn't enough, Warner Bros. has proclaimed that this week is also Aquaman Week, with a new video of Jason Momoa in action plus a motion poster as well.

While it's unclear why "Aquaman Week" is starting on a Wednesday (unless it's running until next Wednesday), a new video from Justice League Twitter features Jason Momoa, where he reveals that, "all week long, we'll be taking a deep dive into what makes Aquaman a true master of the ocean and an all-time legend of the DC Universe." Shortly after this Aquaman Week video was unveiled, the studio released a new motion poster featuring Aquaman, along with a brief GIF that shows Aquaman throwing his trident at one of the winged creatures teased in the trailers.

It remains to be seen what else will be revealed during Aquaman Week, but it's possible that each of the individual heroes, Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and possibly even Superman (Henry Cavill) will get their own "week" with new sneak peeks revealed through social media between now and the November 17 release date. The cast will also include returning DCEU stars such as Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, and Amy Adams as Lois Lane, while introducing Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Billy Crudup as Henry Allen, Amber Heard as Mera, with J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon.

Fueled by the hero's restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Justice League sees Bruce Wayne enlist the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash, it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions. Zack Snyder directed Justice League, with Joss Whedon, who took over directing duties for reshoots after Zack Snyder's family tragedy, writing the script with Chris Terrio, from a story by Synder and Terrio.

While it may be a few weeks before the first official reviews come in, the Justice League early reactions from a September test screening were quite positive, with box office analysts predicting a $150 million opening weekend, going up against Sony's animated movie The Star and the Lionsgate drama Wonder. If the first official reviews are as positive as the early test screening reactions, then it's possible the box office projections could rise, perhaps surpassing the $166.1 million mark set by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice last year. Take a look at the new Justice League TV spot, courtesy of Justice League UK YouTube, along with the tweets celebrating "Aquaman Week."