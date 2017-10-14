The latest and final trailer for Justice League was released last week and while it showed off Clark Kent in a dream sequence, it didn't really reveal much else in terms of the overall plot. However, it did show off a new look that hasn't been seen in any promotional material up until this point and that falls squarely on the shoulders of Joss Whedon. As talked about numerous times before, Whedon came in to take over the project from Zack Snyder, leaving many fans to question what exactly has gone on over the last several months of reshoots and edits. Ben Affleck is the latest cast member to speak publicly about what Joss Whedon brought to the table.

It was just revealed that Zack Snyder's name will be the only name shown under director for the PG-13-rated Justice League, while Joss Whedon is credited as the co-writer along with Chris Terrio. After that news was revealed, Ben Affleck sat down with SFX Magazine and was asked about what Whedon brought to the project. Affleck had this to say.

"Joss just brought to the movie what good directors bring, which is good taste. A sense of what's gonna work in the story and what isn't. An instinct for realism and for finding the humanity in the characters and the humanity in the conflict, then making it accessible and relevant. I think that's one of the things he did so well with Avengers, frankly. He really defined the tone, and it felt like a lot of the movies after that sort of fell into that tone that he created."

Joss Whedon is known for character building in his work, but that was a big selling point for Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman, which was the first critically acclaimed DCEU movie to come out thus far. It seems only logical that Whedon would almost piggyback off of that success to a certain extent.

Ben Affleck went on to talk about just how difficult Joss Whedon's job was on the set of Justice League, mentioning that it's a delicate "dance" to bring all of the characters together in a successful way. Though Whedon is not getting directing credit on Justice League, it's certainly beginning to look like the director reshaped the project into a way that wasn't evident under the direction of Zack Snyder. The latest trailer really starts to show the tone that Affleck is speaking of, while maintaining the feel of a DCEU movie. Affleck explains.

"It was a very tricky dance where you have all these people who can do all these fantastic things that's completely absurd on the face of it, and yet, a good storyteller like Joss brings us in, makes us identify with them, makes them seem real, and makes it interesting. A lot of guys know the comic books, a lot of people have that knowledge base. What Joss really has is talent."

Joss Whedon is known for crafting three dimensional and funny characters in is projects. His work on The Avengers successfully set up the crew of heroes and their quirks, eventually resulting in uniting the team in the movie's epic final battle. If he's able to give the same attention to the members of the Justice League, the movie could be another hit for the DCEU. You can check out the rest of what Ben Affleck had to say about Joss Whedon's contributions to Justice League via ComicBook.