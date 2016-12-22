International super brat Justin Bieber is a wanted man in Argentina. And it's unlikely that he'll be gracing fans in that country with a concert performance anytime soon. The 22-year-old musician and singer has been indicted for a years-old assault case that stems all the way back to 2013. He will be arrested if he enters the country on charges of assault and theft.

The incident actually dates all the way back to 2013, when the singer was 18. He was touring with his band in Buenos Aires, where he is accused of telling his security guards to beat up a paparazzi photographer. He also demanded that the man be stripped of his camera, and Bieber's thugs also stole all of the man's money according to MSN.

In 2014, Justin Bieber was ordered to return to Argentina to testify in the case. He never showed for the court date. In 2015, an arrest warrant was issued for Bieber. Though, that warrant later got canceled. The case, however, was still ongoing. Three years after this saga begin, Justin Bieber has now found himself indicted in the case, and the singer is being accused of robbery and causing minor injuries. If he travels into Argentina, the police have the right to arrest him.

The Pop Star reportedly has no plans to head into Argentina anytime soon. Back in May of this year, Justin took it upon himself to apologize to his fans in the country for not scheduling any stops on his tour. Instead of taking the blame himself, he placed the blame squarely on the government of Argentine. He stated at the time.

"Argentinian beliebers I would like nothing more than to bring the #purposetour there but the Argentinian government won't allow it. So sorry. If things were to change I would love to come but at this time I cannot. For everyone else in South America I look forward to seeing you."

The Latin American legs of his Purpose World Tour will happen in February and stretch through till March. And Argentina is definitely not on the tour schedule. As of now, Justin Bieber is planning to appeal the indictment. It is not clear what will happen to the singer should he stray into Argentina during his journey through South America. The young musician could be facing jail time or some very stiff legal fees.