Tarantino meets Cannon Films in Karate Kill, from acclaimed filmmaker Kurando Mitsutake, on Blu-ray, DVD and VOD July 18. Today, we have the hard-hitting first trailer for this action neo-masterpiece. We also have a cool throwback poster that showcases the tone of this 80s revival in schlock cinema.

Featuring a "grimly relentless performance" (Japan Times) from Hayate, with solid support from Iron Fist's David Sakurai and WWE icon Katarina Leigh Waters, Karate Kill will be available on Blu-ray and DVD, exclusive to Target, Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon, on July 18. VOD will be day and date on iTunes, VHX, Google Play, Fandango, Vudu, Dish, Vubiquity, Comcast, Charter, Cox and Xbox.

A "must see" (Terror Weekend) action masterpiece from the director of Gun Woman and Blind Wolf comes to the U.S. When Karate master Kenji's (Hayate) young sister (Mana Sakura) is kidnapped by a dangerous cult, and taken to the U.S. he will stop at nothing to find her. Partnered with a mysterious shot-gun toting partner, Kenji must use his mastery of Karate to dismantle the cult members one by one in spectacular and bloody fashion, until he finds his sister.

Hayate makes his feature film debut in Karate Kill, and from the looks of things, he could be the next big thing in kung fu cinema. He certainly has the moves that impress, and he's seen here doing his own stunts. You have to imagine that the blooper reel is pretty hilarious.

As you can see in this trailer, Kenji takes on the Mr. Miyagi role from Karate Kid as he mentors his own badass fighter. But as the tagline so boldly points out, 'he is no Mr. Miyagi'. Because this dude is a true killer and takes no prisoners. The movie is already starting to gain a cult following, having been shown off at the Texas Frightmare 2017 in Dallas, TX.

Karate Kill may come as a nice alternative to the crowded multiplex this summer, as it's filled with dumb action fun the whole family can enjoy. It will be competing with Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk at theaters. Also opening that weekend is the raunchy R-rated comedy Girls Trip starring Queen Latifah and Jada Pinket Smith. Also on the cinematic side of things is Luc Besson's Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, which could potentially be one of the biggest bombs of the summer, and the biggest flop in French movie history. It already cost way more than any other film produced in the region.

Karate Kill doesn't have to worry about that. It looks like it was shot on an old inner tube with five dollars in its pocket for crafts services. But these kind of production limitations often result in anything better than what may be playing at your local Drive-In. So strap in and get ready for one hell of a ride. It's going to be a Kung Fu summer thanks to Dark Cuts!