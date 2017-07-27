Earlier this month, the 1991 action classic Point Break celebrated its 26th anniversary, and to star Keanu Reeves, who played FBI agent Johnny Utah, the film is just as important now as it was then. The actor revealed in an interview at the Toronto International Film Festival that still to this day, fans come up to him and talk about how important Point Break was to them in their lives. Here's what he had to say, revealing that the movie had a meaningful impact on their lives.

"All of the time, I run into people who are like, 'Point Break!' And I'm like, 'Yeah, it's great, you know.' They're like, 'Yeah yeah yeah, but that's not what I meant.' And I'm like, 'Well, OK, but what do you mean?' 'I started jumping out of airplanes cause of Point Break. I started surfing because of Point Break.' You know, it really changed people's lives, just like it did mine."

A brief segment of Keanu Reeves' interview debuted on the Toronto International Film Festival YouTube channel, where the actor also spoke about director Kathryn Bigelow, and how she filmed the chase scenes in a way that really brought the audience into the action. The actor revealed that Kathryn Bigelow used a technique that was rarely used at the time, to make it feel like the audience was running alongside Keanu's character Johnny Utah. Here's what he had to say below.

"Kathryn pushed everyone on the picture. She wanted the audience there. Like, what you're reacting to, in terms of the intimacy, the present-ness that the audience feels in that chase sequence, they used a tool which hadn't really been used much at the time, which was called a pogo cam. Steadicam had, of course, been used for awhile, but this was like a pogo cam, which was like a snorkel lens and then rolling film, but it was just so they could keep up, because she wanted it at pace. You know, oftentimes, you'll see people running in movies and it's like, 'They're running!' Like they have to pretend to run, but the background is kinda going... but she didn't want that. She wanted people surfing, driving, flipping and running, and she really pushed the cinematographer and the crew all the time, like, 'Let's go.'"

The original Point Break followed Keanu Reeves as a young FBI agent named Johnny Utah, who was tasked with going undercover to infiltrate a group of surfers who were believed to be bank robbers, lead by the enigmatic Bodhi (Patrick Swayze). The actor also discussed working with the late great Patrick Swayze, adding how he was going to the next level to prepare for the film. Here's what he had to say about Patrick Swayze below.

"It's amazing and it's always lovely to see Patrick Swayze, and he was really cool. He had such a great support, being such an experienced action actor, and actor, he was really like, 'Come on, Reeves. Let's go!' I mean, he was jumping out of airplanes during the course... because, if you recall the picture, you know, at the end, you see him doing all of these flips in the sky, and he really was Bodhi. He ended up getting all of the guys who were part of the team, the bank robbers, and they were jumping out of airplanes. Eventually, the film company gave them a cease and desist order, because Swayze had over 30 jumps, while he's making the movie."

Point Break, which also starred Gary Busey, Lori Petty, John C. McGinley and James LeGros, took in $43.2 million domestically and $83.5 million worldwide, and it went on to become an action classic upon its release on home video. The movie spawned an extreme sports remake in 2015, starring Luke Bracey as Johnny Utah and Edgar Ramirez as Bodhi, but it only took in $28.7 million domestically, although its $104.9 million foreign total brought its worldwide tally to $133.7 million, from a $105 million production budget, which doesn't include the millions also spent on publicity and advertising. Take a look at Keanu Reeves' interview about the iconic Point Break below.