Marvel Comics writer Saladin Ahmed called out Kellogg's cereal company for racist artwork on a box of Corn Pops. The cereal company is truly sorry having only brown Corn Pop on its boxes, depicted as a janitor. The cereal box shows yellow Corn Pops having fun at the mall, shopping, even going for a swim in a fountain. But the only brown-skinned Corn Pop is seen cleaning the floors in a sea of lighter Corn Pops and it's really easy to spot, not like a Where's Waldo-type of situation here.

Saladin Ahmed noticed the artwork earlier this week and publicly called out Kellogg's for promoting racism to children. Ahmed explains.

"hey&#[email protected] why is literally the only brown corn pop on the whole cereal box the janitor? this is teaching kids racism."

Acknowledging that it seemed like a minor complaint, Ahmed wrote, "Yes it's a tiny thing, but when you see your kid staring at this over breakfast and realize millions of other kids are doing the same..." The picture could be a coincidence, but it more than likely looks like an artist pulled a prank while drawing up the back of the Corn Pops cereal box. Kellogg's swiftly replied to Saladin Ahmed's tweets and stated that racism was not their intent. But that's not all. The cereal company said that the box has been redesigned and will hit the shelves soon. Kellogg's had this to say.

"Kellogg's is committed to diversity & inclusion. We did not intend to offend - we apologize. The artwork is updated & will be in stores soon."

Ahmed was actually surprised by how fast the company responded (less than 6 hours) and said, "genuinely appreciate the rapid response." But, that was not the final word on the subject as Saladin Ahmed quickly learned. Saladin Ahmed's original tweet has been retweeted more than 2,000 times, and he later tweeted that it garnered the (unwanted) attention of some Twitter trolls, who flooded his mentions and replies with, "more slurs and threats than usual." Many people criticized Ahmed's response to Kellogg's as "not a big deal," and asking why he's so mad at the whole thing. Ahmed kept a sense of humor about it, but the racist trolls were taking over his account, telling him to get a life was the nicest thing that the trolls had to say and will not be repeated here. Ahmed also claimed that some trolls were trying to hack into his Twitter account and warned his followers that weird stuff may get posted.

In the end, Saladin Ahmed laughed off his trolls and said, "today I used the computer in my pocket to get a cereal company to make their boxes less racist what even is the 21st century." While some people agree with Ahmed, many do not and think that he made a big to do about nothing. Whatever your stance on the subject, you can check out the Kellogg's Corn Pops box in question below, courtesy of Saladin Ahmed's Twitter account.

