As more and more women keep coming forward with their stories of sexual harassment and sexual assault at the hands of Harvey Weinstein, many of the male filmmakers and actors he's worked with over the past few decades have spoken against his actions, including Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and even a brief statement from Quentin Tarantino last week. Today we have word that another filmmaker, Kevin Smith, whose career was launched with Clerks, distributed by Harvey Weinstein's Miramax, is taking it to another level. The filmmaker announced on his Hollywood Babble-On podcast that he will be donating all of the residuals from the movies he made with Harvey Weinstein to a women's charity.

After the original sexual harassment allegations surfaced earlier this month, Kevin Smith released a brief statement on Twitter, stating that Harvey Weinstein financed the first 14 years of his career, and that he "feels ashamed" that "others were in terrible pain" while he was profiting from the movies he made with Harvey. In trying to find something he could personally do about all of this, the filmmaker announced on his podcast that he plans on donating all of his residuals from his Miramax movies, and later The Weinstein Company movies, to a charity called Women in Film, which helps female filmmakers realize their goals while coming up through the filmmaking industry. Here's what Kevin Smith had to say in a statement about Harvey Weinstein.

"My entire career is tied up with the man. Everything I did in the beginning has his name on it. And I spent many years lionising him, telling stories. Whenever I tell the Clerks story, there's, you know, and then we got bought by Miramax. I'm not a victim in this. This is not about me at all. We know who the victims are. But my s--t is tied up with this man. I just wanted to make some f---ing movies, that's it. That's why I came, that's why I made Clerks. And no f---ing movie is worth all this. Like, my entire career, f---k it, take it. It's wrapped up in something really f---ing horrible. Because I sat out there talking about this man like he was a hero, like he was my friend, like he was my father and s--t like that, and he changed my f---ing life. And I showed other people, 'You can dream, and you can make stuff, and this man will put it out.' I was singing praises of somebody that I didn't f---ing know. I didn't know the man that they keep talking about in the press. Clearly he exists, but that man never showed himself to me. So I've been trying to think of what to do. Everyone on the Internet of course has an opinion; a lot of people when I said that I'm ashamed, I wrote a tweet saying I'm ashamed, a lot of people of course were like, 'Give all the money back.' Well, I don't have money from 20 years ago, do you? But that being said, I work in an industry where thankfully there are dividends that come out of a movie for the rest of your life, so there's such a thing as residuals, where I still get money for those movies, for the movies I made at Miramax and for the movies I made with at Weinstein. The first thing I feel like I can do is, I don't want that anymore."

Since these allegations came out, Harvey Weinstein was fired by The Weinstein Company's board of directors, several of whom also resigned, with the company now being taken over by Harvey's brother Bob Weinstein and longtime Weinstein Company executive David Glaser. Over the weekend, he was also expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, meaning he is no longer able to vote for the Oscars. There have been reports that Bob Weinstein and David Glaser are trying to get the company back on the right track, but in any event that The Weinstein Company should go under, and Kevin Smith won't get any more residual checks, the filmmaker promised to donate $2,000 each month to Women In Film, for the rest of his life.

Kevin Smith's career was launched when Miramax picked up and distributed his low-budget indie film Clerks after its debut at the Sundance Film Festival in 1995. With the exception of his second film, Mallrats, which was distributed by Universal Pictures, his next six movies were distributed by Miramax/The Weinstein Company, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Jersey Girl, Clerks II and Zack and Miri Make a Porno. You can visit SMODcast.com/HollywoodBabbleOn to listen to the latest podcast episode where the director makes this charitable announcement.