Aviron Films has released the second trailer for the upcoming thriller Kidnap, starring Halle Berry, before it hits theaters this summer. Unlike most mothers who go to the police right away, Halle Berry's Karla Dyson takes matters into her own hands and chases down these kidnappers herself. What she lacks in any sort of training, or "special skills" a la Taken, Karla makes up for with pure determination and an unrelenting drive, as you can see in this trailer.

A typical afternoon in the park turns into a nightmare for single mom Karla Dyson (Academy Award winner Halle Berry) when her son suddenly disappears. Without a cell phone and knowing she has no time to wait for police help, Karla jumps in her own car and sets off in pursuit of the kidnappers. A relentless, edge-of-your seat chase ensues, where Karla must risk everything to not lose sight of her son. In this tense, action-fueled thriller, directed by Luis Prieto and from the producers of Salt and Transformers, one mother's heroic attempt to take back her son leads her to ask herself how far she will go to save her child.

The very movie itself was once in a fight for survival, and it seemed like it might have disappeared for good. Relativity Media picked up domestic distribution rights to Kidnap back in September 2014, with Kidnap starting production just a month later. When the first trailer was released in August 2016, the release date had been set for December 2, 2016, but in November, Relativity pushed the date to March 10, 2017, while rumors circulated that the cash-strapped studio was shopping the movie around, after it emerged from bankruptcy proceedings. The March 10 date came and gone with no release, and no word of what may happen to the movie, which has reportedly scored quite high in test screenings. Then in May, upstart Aviron Pictures, lead by former Fox and Paramount executive David Dinerstein, picked up the film, setting an August 4 release.

While this intense action-thriller will finally get a chance to be seen in theaters, it will be facing some tough competition. Also opening on August 4 is Sony Pictures' highly-anticipated Stephen King adaptation The Dark Tower, starring Hollywood heavyweights Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey, alongside Annapurna Pictures' prestige film Detroit, from director Kathryn Bigelow. It also opens a week after Focus Features' Atomic Blonde and Sony's The Emoji Movie, and a week before Universal's Annabelle: Creation, Lionsgate's The Glass Castle and Open Road Films' animated sequel The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature. Still, even with Kidnap opening in such a competitive frame, this low-budget thriller, produced under an estimated $21 million budget, could still be quite profitable.

Just under two months after Kidnap hits theaters, Halle Berry will return to the big screen with a role in the highly-anticipated Kingsman: The Golden Circle, where she plays an American spy named Ginger. She also stars in Kings, set just weeks before the 1992 Los Angeles riots after the Rodney King verdict, where she stars alongside Daniel Craig. Take a look at the new trailer for Kidnap below.