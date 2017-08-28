Arnold Schwarzenegger has been back in the acting game for a handful of years now since he retired as Governor of California. Despite a whole lot of trying, he hasn't really added another classic movie to his resume. It looks like Killing Gunther might finally be the movie. Saban Films has released the first trailer for Killing Gunther, which sees Schwarzenegger having an absolute blast in an action/comedy that could be a complete surprise for those who want to see the man back in classic form.

Trailers Promos Teasers brings us the first teaser trailer for Killing Gunther, which was written and directed by Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam. This serves as his directorial debut, which is actually going to implement a mockumentary style to take us through this journey, which sees a whole bunch of funny people trying to kill Arnold Schwarzenegger, who plays Gunther. As one might expect, that doesn't seem to be going very well. But it does look like it might be a whole lot of fun. He even manages to slip a Terminator joke in there.

In Killing Gunther, which was previously titled Why We're Killing Gunther, a group of eccentric assassins are fed up with Gunther, the world's greatest hit-man and decide to kill him. But their plan turns into a series of bungled encounters as Gunther seems to always be one step ahead. As we see in the trailer, none of this looks like it is going to go according to play, but Gunther is having a whole lot of fun with it.

This movie looks like it is going to take all of Arnold Schwarzenegger's strengths and playing them up. He has always been known primarily as an action movie star, and with movies like Predator and Commando under his belt, it's no secret why. But he has ventured into comedy plenty of times, like with Twins for example. Both can work very well, given the right material. With a guy like Taran Killam, who has proven that he knows comedy very well, behind Killing Gunther, it looks like the perfect blend of Arnold's years of experience in action movies as well as the best possible use of his comedic chops. Killing Gunther also has a great supporting cast that includes Cobie Smulders, Bobby Moynihan, and Allison Tolman.

Killing Gunther does not currently have a release date, but it is expected to arrive later this year. If you've been looking to wash the bad taste of Terminator: Genisys out of your mouth and want the Arnolds Schwarzenegger you know and love back in your life, this just might do the trick. If this movie is as good as the trailer, we could be looking at the best Schwarzenegger movie since the 90s. Be sure to check out the first trailer for Killing Gunther for yourself below.