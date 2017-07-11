Ken Jeong (The Hangover, Ride Along 2) and David Hasselhoff (Baywatch, Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2) star in the most hilarious and outrageous comedy of the year, Killing Hasselhoff, available on DVD and Digital on August 29, 2017 from UPHE Content Group. Co-produced by the team behind 2017's Baywatch and David Hasselhoff himself, the laugh-out-loud movie is packed with a host of celebrity cameos including comedian Howie Mandel (America's Got Talent, Deal or No Deal), musician Kid Cudi, and The Hoff's original Baywatch partner in life-saving crime, Gena Lee Nolin (Baywatch, Sheena). Rounding out the cast is Jon Lovitz (The Ridiculous Six, Grown Ups 2), Rhys Darby (Flight of the Conchords, The Boat That Rocked) and Jim Jefferies (Tainted Love, Legit).

What started out as a regular week quickly turns into the worst few days of his life when Chris (Jeong), a struggling nightclub owner, fails to pay back a loan shark and decides the only way to get the money is to kill his pick in the annual "Who Will Die This Year" celebrity death pool: David Hasselhoff. Aided by his friends Fish (Darby) and Tommy (Jefferies), Chris desperately tries everything he can to off the master of slow-motion running and claim the jackpot. But the task is not as easy as he thought, especially when your target is The Hoff!

Killing Hasselhoff, available on DVD and Digital, comes filled with exclusive and hilarious deleted scenes taking viewers further into the film's crazy adventure. The supporting cast also includes Will Sasso, Ron Funches, Rick Fox, Flula Borg, Dan Bakkedahl, Colton Dunn, Michael Winslow, Melanie Brown and Carlos PenaVega. Along with the trailer from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, we also have the DVD cover art which you can see below, featuring both Ken Jeong and David Hasselhoff.

The film is directed by Darren Grant, from a script by Peter Hoare. The film is produced by Ashok Amritraj, P.G.A., Michael J. Luisi, P.G.A, David Hasselhoff, Michele Berk, P.G.A, Patrick Hughes, Warren Zide. Executive producers are Eric Gardner, Manu Gargi, Peter Hoare, Ken Jeong, Brett Carducci. Darren Grant is best know for directing Diary of a Mad Black Woman, based on the hit Tyler Perry play. He also directed Make It Happen and episodes of Verses and Flow and Saints and Sinners. Killing Hasselhoff marks the feature screenwriting debut for Peter Hoare, who has previously written episodes of Fuse News, TripTank and Kevin Can Wait.

While this movie will not get a theatrical release in the United States, getting a DVD and Digital HD release from Universal Studios Home Entertainment, it's possible that Killing Hasselhoff may get a theatrical release in Germany. We recently reported that David Hasselhoff's popularity in Germany has helped Baywatch from being a total flop, although it hasn't performed terribly well in U.S. theaters. It hasn't been confirmed if the studio is seeking any theatrical releases for international markets, but hopefully we'll have more updates soon. Take a look at the first trailer and DVD artwork for Killing Hasselhoff below.