Guy Ritchie is mostly known for doing smaller, personal and very stylized movies, such as Snatch and RocknRolla. However, he has done some big studio movies, such as both of the Robert Downy Jr., Sherlock Holmes movies, as well as the recent movie adaptation of The Man from U.N.C.L.E. Now he is dipping his toes into the world of medieval legends with King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and a new trailer for the movie has just arrived online.

Warner Bros. has just released the latest trailer for King Arthur: Legend of the Sword which gives us a new look at this very different take on the classic tale. The movie is said to be the first in a planned six-movie series, assuming this first one does well enough to warrant a sequel. With a reported budget of $102 million, it will have to bring in some pretty serious cash at the box office in order to make that happen. Here is the official synopsis for Guy Ritchie's King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

"Robbed of his birthright, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy, whether he likes it or not."

King Arthur was slated to come out on March 24, after having its release date shifted a couple of times prior, but Warner Bros. recently shifted the release date and have now positioned it as a legitimate summer blockbuster. The movie is slated to come out in May, making it the major release for Mother's Day Weekend. In its original March release date, Guy Ritchie's take on the legend of King Arthur would have been going head-to-head with the new Power Rangers reboot. Warner Bros. apparently thought it best not to battle with the power of nostalgia.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is still going to be facing some very stiff competition. It is coming out just a week after Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Director James Gunn's follow up to Guardians of the Galaxy is easily one of the most highly-anticipated movies of the entire year and the movie recently scored a very rare, perfect score at an early test screening. That makes it very likely to crush in its second weekend as well. On May 19, just a week after King Arthur comes out, Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant is set to hit theaters, and that movie has also been getting a tremendous amount of buzz. Warner Bros. is really going to have to hope that swords and sorcery can still have appeal when matched up against Baby Groot and Xenomorphs.

The movie stars Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Aidan Gillen and Eric Bana. Guy Ritchie is directing from a script that he co-wrote with Joby Harold and Lionel Wigram. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is set for release on May 12. Be sure to watch the brand new trailer for yourself below.