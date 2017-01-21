This summer, one of the greatest legends of all time returns to theaters in a way audiences have never seen. Today, we have a brand new poster for King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. It stars Charlie Hunnam as the noble knight who rose up out of obscurity to save an ancient land. This poster offers a tagline for the movie, hinting at Arthur's origins.

"From nothing comes a king"

Warner Bros. launched this poster this morning, which should get all Charlie Hunnam fans drooling since he's been absent from the small screen and his role in Sons of Anarchy for far too long. It is also being reported today that Snapchat is partnering with Warner Bros. to launch a first-to-market Snapchat branded puzzle lens on Sunday, January 22nd at 12:01am PT. In this highly interactive gamefied lens, users race against a timer to unscramble their puzzled image and reveal the branded King Arthur Lens. How fast can you solve the puzzle?

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is coming to select 3D and 2D theaters starting May 12, 2017 from Warner bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures. The movie is directed by Guy Ritchie, the man responsible for such crime classics as Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch, as well as Robert Downey Jr.'s Sherlock trilogy, the third film of which is in pre-production right now with Guy Ritchie set to return to the director's chair.

The screenplay for this new take on the King Arthur legend comes from Joby Harold and Guy Ritchie & Lionel Wigram. The story is by David Dobkin and Joby Harold. Producers are Akiva Goldsman, Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell, Steve Clark-Hall, Guy Ritchie, Lionel Wigram. Executive Producers are David Dobkin and Bruce Berman.

Legend of the Sword has a stellar cast. Joining Charlie Hunnam are Astrid Berges-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Aidan Gillen, with Jude Law and Eric Bana. The movie has been described as a fantasy action adventure that will offer a completely revised take on the classic tale of King Arthur, his knights and their legendary round table.

Acclaimed filmmaker Guy Ritchie brings his dynamic style to King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. Starring Charlie Hunnam in the title role, the film is an iconoclastic take on the classic Excalibur myth, tracing Arthur's journey from the streets to the throne. When the child Arthur's father is murdered, Vortigern (Jude Law), Arthur's uncle, seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, his life is turned upside down and he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy...whether he likes it or not.

We haven't heard much from Legend of the Sword since Warner Bros.' massive Hall H panel this past summer at http://movieweb.com/king-arthur-movie-trailer-2017-legend-of-sword/Comic Con. At that time, we got the first poster featuring Charlie Hunnam in action. We also got a first sneak peek at footage. Before that, nearly a year passed since we got our first look at Charlie Hunnam as King Arthur with the first official photos.

In the movie, Eric Bana plays Uther Pendragon, Arthur's father who was killed by Vortigern, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey as Guinevere, Djimon Hounsou as Sir Bedivere, Aidan Gillen as Goosefat Bill, Annabelle Wallis as Maid Maggie and Katie McGrath as Elsa.

This project has been in the works for several years, and it was almost shelved in favor of a different King Arthur movie, which never got made. Guy Ritchie was previously attached to this movie in 2010, before both the director and the studio shifted their attention to a similar project at Warner Bros. entitled Arthur & Lancelot, but that never got off the ground. This new incarnation will be the first in a proposed six-movie franchise being planned by writer Joby Harold. With the arrival of this new poster, we can only imagine that the full-length trailer is just around the corner.