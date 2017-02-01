Legendary Pictures is finally getting ready to move ahead with their "MonsterVerse," following 2014's Godzilla, which was helmed by Rogue One director Gareth Edwards. Next up is Kong: Skull Island, which is going to officially reboot the King Kong franchise and is going to deliver the biggest version of the Ape we have seen to date. This is all going to lead to a fight between Godzilla and King Kong in 2020, and now we have some new details about how these movies connect to one another.

Cinema Blend recently spoke with producer Alex Garcia, who worked on Kong: Skull Island. He revealed that John Goodman plays a guy who works for the mysterious Monarch corporation. Those who have seen Godzilla know that the company also factors into that movie as well. Here is what he had to say about it.

""It's a landslide expedition, officially, but John Goodman, who plays the guy from Monarch, is sort of pulling the strings in the background and we come to realize obviously that they knew much more than they let on initially."

So apparently Monarch has had ties to these monsters for quite some time, since Kong: Skull Island takes place decades before the events of 2014's Godzilla. It also sounds like there will be clear connections between the two movies, but not in a way that will interfere with Kong: Skull Island being able to stand on its own. To that point, Alex Garcia seems to think these movies can logically come together down the road when Godzilla Vs Kong brings the MonsterVerse to a head.

"If you can establish these characters in a way that feels compelling with the technology that we have today, with very distinct backdrops, where they're coming from, they're each established credibly in their own right, it should feel right for them to come together."

In addition to the new information about how Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla will connect, Coming Soon has also revealed new descriptions for the characters and monsters in the movie. First up, Tom Hiddleston offered some insight into his character Captain James Conrad. Here is how described his character in the movie.

"He's a survivalist. He's a tracker. Army lost and found. He's the guy you send in to find missing persons if a plane or a helicopter has crashed in the jungle, because he has a special tracking ability."

Tom Hiddleston also explained that John Goodman's character drags him into this world and that his special skills come into play once the monsters in Skull Island start causing havoc. So it seems like there will be some tension there. Samuel L. Jackson also shed some light on his character, Lieutenant Colonel Packard. According to him, the character is a lifer in the military. Here is what he had to say about Packard.

"He's been in the army for a long time, he's a lifer. He believes in his men's lives and sanctity. God and country. My character is that standard for people seeing something that they don't understand and identifying it as the enemy and not realizing their part in antagonizing that particular thing and that you're responsible for making that thing do what it does. I mean the thing was doing nothing until you got here and here you are and now the thing's doing something, so what do you think you did to annoy it? Other than show up in its house and decide to disturb everything."

From what we have seen in the trailers for Kong: Skull Island, Packard doesn't get along with John Goodman's character Bill Randa. Based on Samuel L. Jackson's description, it seems pretty clear why the two don't get along, since Randa was hiding details about the island, specifically the monsters, from the crew. Speaking of the monsters, director Jordan Vogt-Roberts talked about the other monsters on the island that aren't named King Kong.

"If Kong is the God of this island, we wanted each of the creatures to feel like individual Gods of their own domain. We want to show audiences new things and so having the creatures not feel derivative of Jurassic World, or they're too alien like, or too H.P. Lovecraft. Miyazaki's Princess Mononoke was actually a big reference in the way that the spirit creatures sort of fit within that. The big thing was trying to design creatures that felt realistic and could exist in an ecosystem that feels sort of wild and out there. Design things that simultaneously felt beautiful and horrifying at the same time. Where if you look at this giant spider or this water buffalo, you stare at it and part of you says 'That's the most amazing thing I've ever seen!' and 'Oh my god that's gonna kill me right now and I need to run for my life!'"

Oscar-winner Brie Larson is also getting in on the action. Her character in Kong: Skull Island, named Weaver, is not viewed as a valuable member of the team because, given the time period, it was something of a man's world. Here is what she had to say about it.

"She has a point of view that's different from a lot of the people that she's surrounded by. Because of the period - she's not seen as a valuable team member at first. But she's incredibly strong-willed and has had to be in an all-male environment for so long, and she has to learn how to blend in- that's a huge part of her job. So you see at the beginning of the movie a sense that she's very capable of taking control of the situation and creating boundaries - because she's just there to get a job done."

Kong: Skull Island has an incredible cast and a promising director in Jordan Vogt-Roberts. But the main reason people are going to go to this movie is the beast himself, King Kong. The director talked a little bit about this movie's new take on the monster.

"We want to find something that feels real but that sort of pays homage to the fact that Kong is not just a big monkey to us. He's not just a big gorilla. He's his own thing and therefore we have liberties with what we do with that. I think the Godzilla design was really, really, well received because it paid homage to what came before but also felt like something fresh. So we've just been doing everything to really get that to a place where you can look at it and you feel like it could be standing there with those people but have it feel like Kong."

Last but most certainly not least, in addition to all of this new info, IMAX has revealed a brand new poster for Kong: Skull Island. The poster is clearly an homage to Apocalypse Now and could be the coolest poster we have seen for the movie yet. You can check it out for yourself below and you can check out Kong: Skull Island in theaters on March 10.