When Warner Bros. unveiled the second Kong: Skull Island trailer back in November, it introduced a disheveled character played by John C. Reilly, who has been living on Skull Island with King Kong for quite some time. Towards the end of the footage, he warns of the "Skullcrawlers," although he admits that name sounds "stupid" once said out loud. As we wait for the next trailer to surface closer to the March 10 release date, toy photos have arrived giving us a better look at these 'Skullcrawlers'.

The photos first showed up at Idle Hands, revealing the new toy line of 3.75 inch figures from Lanard, which will be on display at Toy Fair 2017, running from February 18 through February 21 in New York City. While there are a number of different sets on display, the "Battle for Survival: Creature Contact Set- Dino Monster with Shack and Figure" is the one that features the Skullcrawler, which is simply called the "Dino Monster" here. The description of the toy reads the following.

"Battle for Survival: Creature Contact Set: Dino Monster with Shack and Figure: Creature alert! Join the Monarch expedition to Skull Island and prepare to discover the most deadly creatures on planet Earth with the Kong Skull Dino Monster with Shack and Figure. On Skull Island, danger lurks around every corner. With your Sky Devil combat gear you can face the monsters head on...and win! Explorer or soldier, you must be prepared to fight if you want to survive..."

Other sets that will be on display at Toy Fair from Lanard include the Battle for Survival: Creature Contact Set: Spider with Jeep and Figure set, the Battle for Survival: Creature Contact Set: Pterodactylus with Boat and Figure, Storm Strike Monarch Expedition Team Helicopter and Figure, Storm Strike Monarch Expedition Team Boat and Figure and a Kong 18 inch Mega-Figure with Soldier, which features King Kong towering over a human soldier. These toy lines are expected to be released in mid-February, ahead of the March 10 release date. You can check out the rest of the photos and full descriptions at Idle Hands, but we have some of these toy photos for you below.

In the spirit of its worldwide blockbuster Godzilla, Legendary Pictures presents a bold new take on the mythos of another iconic beast with Kong: Skull Island, which stars Tom Hiddleston (The Avengers and Thor series). Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts (The Kings of Summer) and written by John Gatins (Flight) and Max Borenstein (Godzilla), Kong: Skull Island will fully immerse audiences in the mysterious and dangerous home of the king of the apes as a team of explorers ventures deep inside the treacherous, primordial island. Legendary's story honors the foundations of existing King Kong lore, but places it in an entirely new, distinct timeline. The film will be released in 3D and IMAX 3D by Universal Pictures on March 10, going up against Roadside Attractions' The Wall. Take a look at these new toy photos below from Kong: Skull Island.

