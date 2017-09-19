While we still have a few days to wait until Kingsman: The Golden Circle hits theaters, 20th Century Fox is already planning Kingsman 3. Director Matthew Vaughn has said he will continue the story of Kingsman 2, and and now the filmmaker reveals he has an idea of how to close out this trilogy. The filmmaker also added that there is the possibility of spin-off movies following the Statesman. Here's what the director had to say in a recent interview.

"I think there's a story in my head which will be finished by the end of the next one. And then after that then, of course, there could be Statesman movies, there could be spinoff character films. The universe could continue with new agents. Or, you know, Colin (Firth) could become Arthur (...) or new characters could come in. Or new kids get trained. There's so many options, but I also think it's better not to be too greedy."

The director revealed these tantalizing possibilities in a new interview with CinemaBlend, although he wouldn't divulge any specifics about the third movie, or any of these potential spin-offs. The first hint we got regarding a Kingsman trilogy was way back in March 2016, when Halle Berry signed on to play Ginger, with that report claiming the actress had actually signed on for two movies. Still, since Kingsman 2 still hasn't hit theaters yet, it remains unclear if there is any sort of setup for a third movie.

The director's mention of Colin Firth's character Harry Hart is quite intriguing, hinting that he'll survive the second one, and that he could also very well rise to become the new Arthur, the head of the Kingsman. Then again, judging from how the Kingsman headquarters were destroyed in Kingsman 2, it may take awhile to rebuild this clandestine organization. Regardless, the notion of Harry Hart returning is certainly tantalizing enough to get any Kingsman fan interested in a third and possibly final installment.

As for the Statesman spinoff, there is certainly enough star power within the Statesman ranks alone to warrant a spin-off. This American cousin of the Kingsman is lead by Agent Champagne (Jeff Bridges), with Agent Tequila (Channing Tatum), Agent Whiskey (Pedro Pascal) and Halle Berry as the tech specialist Ginger. The first Kingsman movie was one of the biggest surprise hits of 2015, opening with opening with $36.2 million, an impressive figure when considering it went up against R-rated blockbuster Fifty Shades of Grey. It ended up with a $128.2 million domestic take and $414.3 million worldwide, from an $81 million budget. We'll find out on Sunday if Kingsman: The Golden Circle has what it takes to take down its predecessor.