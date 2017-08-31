It has been a truly rough month at the box office, to say the least. Annabelle: Creation managed to be a nice horror hit and movies like The Hitman's Bodyguard have done ok, with Wonder Woman still chugging along, but overall, it has been brutal. The fall movie season needs to be big in order to make up for the lackluster summer and September looks like it is going to bring a few hits with it. One of those hits is Kingsman: The Golden Circle, which looks like it could do better than the first Kingsman movie, according to early box office tracking.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Fox could be looking at a debut of in the $40 to $45 million range for Kingsman: The Golden Circle, which would be a solid start. The original Kingsman: The Secret Service opened to $36.2 million on its opening weekend in 2014, so that would put the sequel ahead of that, at least on opening weekend. If word of mouth is as good for Kingsman 2 as it was for the first movie in the franchise, this is one of those movies that could have solid holdover and make good money week after week.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle sees Kingsman headquarters destroyed and the world is being held hostage by a new villain, played by Julianne Moore. This leads the spy's we came to know and love in the first movie on a journey to an organization in the U.S. called Statesman, which dates back to the same day the Kingsman were founded. The two secret organizations will have to band together to try and defeat a new common enemy in order to save the world. Kingsman 2 will see the return of cast members Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Sophie Cookson and Colin Firth, with some new additions in the form of the aforementioned Channing Tatum, Julianne Moore and Jeff Bridges, with Elton John and Halle Berry also along for the ride.

Kingsman: The Secret Service was something of a sleeper hit in 2014. Great critical response and positive word of mouth propelled the movie, which is based on Mark Millar's comic book, to $414 million worldwide. Fox has high hopes that Kingsman: The Golden Circle will do just as well, if not better, as Matthew Vaughn, who returns to the director's chair for the sequel, is already working on Kingsman 3.

The only other major competition releasing on September 22 alongside Kingsman: The Golden Circle is The LEGO Ninjago Movie, which is tracking in the $35 million range. So Kingsman should manage to come out on top. The other x-factor here is IT, which releases on September 8. It is doubtful that the movie will best $40 million in its third week of release, but box office tracking has been massive for the Stephen King adaptation and it could be there to take away some money that weekend. In any case, September is already looking a whole lot better at the box office overall.