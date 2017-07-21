Comic-Con 2017 got kicked off with a bang yesterday with 20th Century Fox bringing their highly-anticipated sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle to Hall H yesterday. This raucous panel involved the stars chugging whiskey on stage, along with the debut of a new Kingsman 2 trailer and an animated short featuring Eggsy meeting "the world's greatest spy," Sterling Archer from the hit animated series Archer. Today we have highlights from the star-studded panel, plus interviews with the cast and director Matthew Vaughn, and, in case you missed them yesterday, we also have the trailer and animated short below as well.

After the 20th Century Fox Hall H panel, stars Taron Egerton (Eggsy), Colin Firth (Harry Hart), Halle Berry (Ginger), Channing Tatum (Agent Tequila), Jeff Bridges (Agent Champagne) and Pedro Pascal (Agent Whiskey), along with screenwriter Jane Goldman and Kingsman co-creator Dave Gibbons hit the press line, and we have interviews with all of the cast and filmmakers below. If you weren't among the lucky 7,000 fans who got to see the Kingsman 2 panel in person, then you're in luck on that front as well, since we have highlights from this panel, which include Halle Berry slamming a glass of whiskey, Dave Gibbons drawing a portrait of Eggsy during the panel (which was given away to one lucky fan), and the cast taking a photo with the entire Hall H crowd wearing orange tuxedo shirts they were given upon entering the panel.

While 20th Century Fox did release the new trailer and the Kingsman 2 animated short, the studio also showcased three clips during the panel, which unfortunately haven't been released to the public quite yet. The first clip features the return of Edward Holcroft's Charlie, one of the Kingsman recruits that trained alongside Eggsy in the first movie, and was thought to have died, although, as proven by the return of Colin Firth's Harry Hart, death may not be as final as we think in this Kingsman world. The scene features Eggsy and Charlie battling in a car as they race through the streets of London, and teases that Charlie actually has a robotic arm, hinting that he is a cyborg of some sort.

The second clip introduced fans to Agent Tequila, played by Channing Tatum, who confronts Eggsy and Merlin (Mark Strong) as they break away from their tour of a Kentucky distillery, to try and find the secret headquarters of the Statesman, the American counterpart to the Kingsman. The clip showed that Agent Tequila is quite well trained, subduing both Eggsy and Merlin. The Kingsman and Statesman will eventually team up to take on a new threat in the form of Poppy (Julianne Moore), who is revealed in the third clip. This drug kingpin is based in a secret base in the jungle, where she dispatches of one Golden Circle member by having him thrown in a meat grinder, while a new recruit gets his "makeover," which consists of having his fingerprints removed and getting a Golden Circle tattoo on his chest that is filled with actual gold.

20th Century Fox has set Kingsman 2 for release on September 22, going up against Warner Bros. LEGO Movie spinoff The LEGO Ninjago Movie and Entertainment Studios' thriller Friend Request. Kingsman: The Secret Service was one of 2015's biggest surprise hits, faring well in its opening weekend with $36.2 million, despite going up against the blockbuster Fifty Shades of Grey. It went on to earn $128.1 million domestically and $414.3 million worldwide, from an $81 million budget. It remains to be seen if Kingsman: The Golden Circle can top its predecessor, but we'll find out in a few short months. Until then, take a look at the Kingsman 2 Comic-Con 2017 panel highlights video, along with the press line interviews with the cast.