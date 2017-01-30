This fall, fans will get to see the continuing adventures of the world's most unlikely secret agent, the street-smart Eggsy (Taron Egerton), who returns in Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Last month, Taron Egerton offered a few updates about the sequel, which was recently pushed from a June 16 release to October 6, teasing that the story is bigger and badder, with more guns, while explaining that it's not for the faint of heart. During another interview, the actor revealed that a deleted scene from the first movie will be dusted off and brought back, implemented into the storyline of this sequel.

Den of Geek spoke with Taron Egerton for Sing, when the talk eventually shifted towards Kingsman 2. Last May, the arrival of a new poster confirmed the casting of iconic singer Elton John. The interviewer mentions to Taron Egerton that Elton John was featured as himself in the first film's script, with a scene where he helped rescue an unspecified character. Here's what Taron Egerton had to say, confirming that a deleted scene from the first film will be resurrected for Kingsman 2.

"Matthew knows and likes Elton, and knows that he brings something that fits the tone of the Kingsman world. I think I can say that there's a deleted scene from the first one, that I personally thought shouldn't have been cut, and that's now in the second film. But what it is... I don't think I can say."

Taron Egerton doesn't say whether or not the same scene that featured Elton John in the original script will be brought back, or how Elton John will play into the story, but hopefully we'll get to see Elton John in action when the first trailer for Kingsman 2 hits. Taron Egerton was also asked about the politics of the film, which is coming after both a controversial U.S. Presidential election and the U.K.'s "Brexit" vote. When asked about how political this sequel may be, Taron Egerton had this to say.

"Quite right. Though I have to be pretty careful what I say, Matthew can say what he wants, it's his film. I think it very much is political. I think I can say there's a 'presidential' thread that runs through the new film. I think that, each time, whenever there's a new global threat that arises in the world of Kingsman, it will be something that may have genuine relevance. In the first one, I guess we could say it's over population, and in this one, it's a similarly pertinent global theme. But I think you're right. It's a warped, distorted presentation of politics, but I think the themes are definitely there."

There has also been talk of Kingsman 3, when Halle Berry reportedly signed on to play the head of the CIA in Kingsman 2, with an option to also return for Kingsman 3. We haven't heard any further updates on Kingsman 3, but when asked if writer-director Matthew Vaughn is planning on returning for a third installment, Taron Egerton revealed the filmmaker isn't getting too far ahead of himself. Here's what the young actor had to say below about the potential for Kingsman 3.

"Matthew is a very much 'Don't count the chickens before they've hatched' kind of guy, but he also has a real sense of Kingsman being his baby and he won't jeopardize it with a crap idea. So it depends what occurs, and whether it feels right to him, but I don't think for a second that either he or myself, the lovely people at Fox and whoever else is interested in Kingsman, wouldn't completely love it if this is a continuing series."

Kingsman: The Golden Circle also stars Julianne Moore, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, Edward Holcroft, Jeff Bridges, Vinnie Jones, along with the returning Mark Strong as Merlin and Colin Firth as Harry Hart, who was seemingly killed off towards the end off the first movie. While we still don't know much about Harry Hart's resurrection, Colin Firth did state in an interview last year that Kinsgman 2 is not a 'conventional sequel," and that his return will be quite surprising. Kingsman 2 will go up against Warner Bros.' highly-anticipated sequel Blade Runner 2049 and Lionsgate's My Little Pony on October 6, which could be one of the more interesting box office races of the year.