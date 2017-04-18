Following the first look at Channing Tatum, Halle Berry and Jeff Bridges that surfaced last week, 20th Century Fox has released a brief trailer preview for Kingsman: The Golden Circle. While most trailer previews only showcase a few brief shots from the full trailer, the studio has decided to condense the entire trailer into one tiny 10-second video. The studio hasn't confirmed yet when the actual trailer will arrive, but we also have two new photos featuring both Channing Tatum and Taron Egerton, along with new details from director Matthew Vaughn.

There were many who thought that the highly-anticipated Fifty Shades of Grey would simply crush Kingsman: The Secret Service when they debuted on the same weekend in February 2015. While Fifty Shades did perform quite well, Kingsman was one of the surprise hits of the year, earning $414.3 million worldwide, and turning young Taron Egerton into an overnight star. Many consider the action-packed "church scene" to be one of the most iconic moments in the first movie, making it increasingly difficult to top. Director Matthew Vaughn, who returns to direct this sequel, spoke with Empire, teasing that there will be some action that is comparable to the church scene in this sequel, but much different.

"There's an opportunity with Kingsman 2 to make it bigger and bolder and funnier and crazier. The church sequence, everyone wants something like that. But we've got action sequences which are just as original but different."

This sequel introduces colorful new American characters who are part of a group known as the Statesmen, which is essentially the American version of the Kingsmen. Jeff Bridges plays the Statesman leader, Agent Champagne, a.k.a. Champ, with Halle Berry playing Ginger, the Statesmen tech expert, Pedro Pascal as Agent Whiskey and Channing Tatum as Agent Tequila. They all team up with Taron Egerton's Eggsy and the rest of the Kingsmen to take down the nefarious Poppy (Julianne Moore), who Matthew Vaughn states is, "America's sweetheart gone wrong." Here's what the director had to say about all of these new characters, explaining why they all have alcohol-related code names, while teasing a huge arc for Eggsy.

"They're great characters. They're multi-billionaires with huge jets, and their base is a giant distillery in Kentucky. We've got all this fun Americana and we're combining it with the Englishness. We've got a huge arc for Eggsy. Where does he go? What does he have to learn? And now he's got a huge moral dilemma the audience will totally relate to."

Kingsman: The Golden Circle introduced the world to Kingsman, an independent, international intelligence agency operating at the highest level of discretion, whose ultimate goal is to keep the world safe. In Kingsman: The Golden Circle, our heroes face a new challenge. When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded. In a new adventure that tests their agents' strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that's becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy. Take a look at the trailer teaser, along with the slowed down version, and new photos for Kingsman 2 below, as we get closer to the September 29 release date, and the release of the full trailer.