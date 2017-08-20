With just over a month left until Kingsman: The Golden Circle hits theaters, 20th Century Fox has released a new TV spot for this highly-anticipated action sequel. We reported last week that the movie is aligning itself with tomorrow's total solar eclipse, with the studio claiming in a satirical video released last week that the eclipse was actually orchestrated by their marketing team to hype up the movie. Now we have word that the studio will also be releasing the final trailer tomorrow, in conjunction with the eclipse, and they are even hosting a live viewing party on their Facebook page, if you aren't in the path of this eclipse.

The TV spot surfaced on the 20th Century Fox YouTube today, which gives us a glimpse at the nefarious villain Poppy (Julianne Moore) but perhaps the most memorable moment is at the end, when we see the presumed-dead Harry Hart (Colin Firth) teaming up with his former trainee/recruit Eggsy (Taron Egerton), with Harry using his now-infamous high-tech umbrella weapon, while Eggsy using his machine gun briefcase to fend off their enemies. Unfortunately, we still don't know exactly how Harry Hart managed to survive a gunshot to the face, which took out his left eye, but we'll find out when this action-packed sequel hits theaters.

With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman find new allies when they discover a spy organization in the United States known as Statesman. In an adventure that tests their strength and wits, the elite secret agents from both sides of the pond band together to battle a ruthless enemy and save the day, something that's becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy. Kingsman 2: The Golden Circle is the second exciting chapter in the Kingsman trilogy, with Kingsman 3 already in the works. Writer-director Matthew Vaughn teased in May that Kingsman: The Golden Circle will end on a cliffhanger that will be resolved in the third and final movie.

Original Kingsman: The Secret Service stars Mark Strong (Merlin), Colin Firth (Harry Hart) and Edward Holcroft (Charlie Hesketh) are returning to reprise their roles in this action packed sequel. Among the new characters debuting in this sequel are Julianne Moore as the villain Poppy, Halle Berry as Ginger Ale, Jeff Bridges as Agent Champagne, Channing Tatum as Agent Tequila, Pedro Pascal as Agent Whiskey and Elton John in an unspecified role. Matthew Vaughn returns to direct from a script he co-wrote with Jane Goldman, based on the comic book "The Secret Service" by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.

Kingsman 2 has been set for release on September 22, putting it up against Warner Bros.' animated LEGO Movie spin-off The LEGO Ninjago Movie and Entertainment Studios' indie thriller Friend Request. The original Kingman: The Secret Service pulled in a surprising $128.2 million domestically and $414.3 million worldwide from a modest $81 million budget, but it remains to be seen if Kingsman: The Golden Circle can out-gross its predecessor. Take a look at the new TV spot below, plus the tweets announcing the new trailer on Monday along with the eclipse viewing party.