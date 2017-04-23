Last week, 20th Century Fox unveiled the first Kingsman 2 trailer preview, which condensed the entire trailer down into a rapid-fire 10-second video. Today we have a second preview, which offers a better look at new cast members Halle Berry as Ginger and Channing Tatum as Agent Tequila, along with word that the full trailer will arrive tomorrow, Monday, April 24. It isn't clear exactly when the trailer will drop, but if these two trailer previews are any indication, this trailer will certainly be explosive and packed with non-stop action.

20th Century Fox debuted this trailer preview on their YouTube channel today, which teases an action-packed car fight with Eggsy (Taron Egerton) along with a very intriguing scene at the end of this preview. The final shot features a leaping Eggsy delivering a punch to a robot, which doesn't have any arms. It's possible that this robot was unleashed by the villainous Poppy (Julianne Moore), who Taron Egerton described in a recent interview as "genuinely terrifying". Hopefully we'll get to see more of Poppy and these strange robots in the full trailer.

This action sequel picks up after the events of the first Kingsman movie, where a new threat emerges as the Kingsman headquarters is destroyed. Both Eggsy and Merlin are forced to seek help across the pond, joining forces with the American version of the Kingsman, known as the Statesmen. It was recently revealed that their headquarters resides in an old Kentucky distillery, which is why all of these spies have alcohol-related code names. For example, Pedro Pascal's character is Agent Whiskey, while Channing Tatum plays Agent Tequila, while their leader is Agent Champagne, played by Jeff Bridges.

These new characters team up with Eggsy and Merlin to defeat the nefarious Poppy, who director Matthew Vaughn recently described as "America's sweetheart gone wrong". Last month, 20th Century Fox issued a new Kingsman 2 release date, setting the sequel for release on September 29, pushing it up from its June 16 release. The movie was originally supposed to go up against Pixar's Cars 3, Open Road Films' All Eyez On Me, Sony's Rough Night and Entertainment Studios' 47 Meters Down. Now in its new date, it will go up against Universal's American Made, Sony's Flatliners and Pure Flix's Samson.

There has also been talk of Kingsman 3, when Halle Berry reportedly signed on to play the head of the CIA in Kingsman 2, with an option to also return for Kingsman 3. Still, 20th Century Fox hasn't confirmed whether or not Kingsman 3 will be moving forward. Edward Holcroft, Jeff Bridges, Vinnie Jones, along with the returning Mark Strong as Merlin and Colin Firth as Harry Hart, who was seemingly killed off towards the end off the first movie. While we still don't know much about Harry Hart's resurrection, Colin Firth did state in an interview last year that Kinsgman 2 is not a 'conventional sequel', and that his return will be quite surprising. Take a look at the new trailer preview for Kingsman: The Golden Circle.