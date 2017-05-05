There are a lot of sequels for moviegoers to be excited about this year, but Kingsman 2 is probably at the very top of many people's lists. We still have to wait a bit to see if the sequel can live up to the surprising greatness of Kingsman: The Secret Service, but Fox and Matthew Vaughn seem to think it will. They are confident enough in it that they already have plans for Kingsman 3, which is good news for those who want to see more of Eggsy and his spy counterparts in the future. Apparently, a Kingsman trilogy has been the plan all along.

Per Variety, Kingsman: The Golden Circle director Matthew Vaughn spoke at an event that was put on by 20th Century Fox. The director revealed that, while writing Kingsman 2, he and writer Jane Goldman already started mapping out Kingsman 3. He compared the second installment to Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, saying that it will take you to a "cliff edge" before resolving in a third movie. Here is what he had to say about it

"When we were writing it, we were thinking about Kingsman 3 too. This is the bridge, if we can pull it off and get to make another one."

A lot of factors will determine whether or not we actually get to see Kingsman 3, but the primary factor will be box office. Regardless of perceived quality, if a movie makes money at the box office, a studio will probably try and make a sequel. The first Kingsman was a box office success, grossing $414 million worldwide, and was also a hit with critics. Given the amount of excitement that was generated by the release of the first trailer for The Golden Circle recently, it seems like a safe bet that the sequel will also bring in good money. But the critical response remains to be seen. Though, Matthew Vaughn is aware of how tricky it is to make a good sequel and seems to know what to do in order to avoid making a bad one.

"Hollywood does a lot of sequels, and they don't enhance the experience normally. 'Kick-Ass 2' was a big learning curve of how not to make a sequel. We didn't set out to make a terrible film."

Even though Matthew Vaughn didn't direct Kick-Ass 2, he was involved and he seems to understand that the end result was not great, to say the least. He also doesn't seem like the kind of guy who will make the same mistake twice. He screened the entire first act of Kingsman: The Golden Circle at the Fox event and, interestingly enough, the Statesman, the American counterparts to the Kingsman, didn't show up at all in the first act. Matthew Vaughn also talked briefly about the villain in this movie, played by Julianne Moore, whose goal will be to take over the world.

"She has a very insane but logical plot to take over the world."

The cast for Kingsman 2 includes Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Sophie Cookson, Channing Tatum, Julianne Moore, Elton John, Jeff Bridges, Halle Berry and Colin Firth. Kingsman: The Golden Circle is set for release on September 22. If that goes well, it sounds like we can probably look forward to seeing Kingsman 3 in the future.