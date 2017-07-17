Kingsman and Statesman are kicking off Comic-Con 2017. On behalf of 20th Century Fox, check out who will be attending San Diego Comic Con for Kingsman: The Golden Circle with the brand new character posters. Taron Egerton (Eggsy), Colin Firth (Harry Hart), Halle Berry (Ginger), Channing Tatum (Agent Tequila), Jeff Bridges (Agent Champagne) and Pedro Pascal (Agent Whiskey) will be joined by screenwriter Jane Goldman and Kingsman co-creator and Comic-Con legend Dave Gibbons for the Kingsman: The Golden Circle Panel in Hall H on Thursday July 20th starting at 11 AM PT. It remains to be seen what will actually be shown at the panel, but it's possible that more footage will be unveiled.

When the Comic-Con schedule was announced a few weeks ago, there where no details about what movies will be showcased during the 20th Century Fox panel, which has been moved from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM, to 11 AM to 12 PM. It's possible that the studio may start confirming more of the projects they're unveiling as we get closer to the Thursday morning panel, but at least we know that this highly-anticipated Kingsman sequel will in fact be showcased at SDCC. With just a few months until the September 22 release date, it's possible there may even be a secret screening as well, but that's merely speculation at this point.

In Kingsman: The Golden Circle, our heroes face a new challenge. When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US called Statesman. These two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that's becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy. 20th Century Fox has also released character posters for Julianne Moore's Poppy and Mark Strong's Merlin, although it doesn't seem they will be joining the festivities in San Diego this year.

With the now-confirmed appearance of Colin Firth, it is possible that the panelists may offer some new details on the supposed resurrection of his character Harry Hart. We saw Harry get shot in the eye by the nefarious Valentine (Samuel L. Jackson) in the first Kingsman movie, but even director Matthew Vaughn hinted shortly after the first movie's release that Harry Hart could in fact come back. Harry's return was eventually confirmed, and we got our first look at Harry at the end of the first trailer, where he was seen shaving while wearing an eyepatch over the eye he was shot in. Details surrounding Harry's resurrection have been non-existent up until this point, so hopefully we'll find out more in Hall H this Thursday.

The supporting cast for Kingsman: The Golden Circle includes Sophie Cookson returning as Roxy, Edward Holcroft returning as Charlie Hesketh, along with franchise newcomers like Vinnie Jones and pop star Elton John in unspecified roles. Matthew Vaughn is returning to direct, working from a screenplay he co-wrote with frequent collaborator Jane Goodman (Kick-Ass, Kingsman: The Secret Service). Take a look at these new posters from Kingsman: The Golden Circle, as we get closer and closer to their San Diego Comic-Con 2017 panel on Thursday, July 20 at 11 AM in Hall H.