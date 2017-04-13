One of the most anticipated movies of 2017 is finally ready to show itself to the masses, with the trailer for Kingsman: The Golden Circle waiting in the wings. The first footage got a standing ovation at CinemaCon, and should be here fairly soon. To help push the wait through, we have the first four images from the movie, giving us a look at some of the new characters.

Thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we have our first look at Channing Tatum in his signature cowboy hat, Halle Berry looking adequately adorkable in her nerdy glasses, and a very slim and trim Jeff Bridges who appears almost unrecognizable from his more recent roles. These three make up the main cast of The Golden Circle alongside returning leading man Taron Egerton.

This sequel is being directed by Matthew Vaughn, who was the mastermind behind the original. Based on a popular comic, Vaughn is aware that Hollywood is overrun with Sequelitis. So he has set out to give fans something they haven't seen before. He explains his position on this upcoming follow-up.

"Just doing a sequel, you're kind of violating that promise of originality. Sequelitis is a plague I have no interest in contracting."

Part of the solution to making this fresh and original are introducing some spy gadgets that go beyond anything ever seen in a James Bond movie. This time out, audiences will get to see a mechanical attack dog and an electric cowboy-style lasso that is capable of slicing a torso in half.

From the looks of these new images, it will be Channing Tatum who is in charge of this deadly lasso. Also joining the cast alongside the aforementioned team is Game of Thrones' Pedro Pascal as a member of The Statesman, an American version of the Kingsman. And Julianne Moore is swinging in to do some fine scenery chewing as the Martha Stewart-style villain, the global entrepreneur Poppy. Then there's Elton John, who will be appearing as a highly-stylized version of his pop-rocking self. About his electric mix of co-stars, Egerton offers this

"If the first Kingsman was Captain America, then this is very much The Avengers now. For the first one, I felt like if I wasn't really good then it wouldn't work. This time, the story still unfolds through my eyes but this is still a true ensemble piece. And also, I've had a bit more experience. I'm not asking the crew what every piece of camera equipment does."

Egerton plays Eggsy, who has gone from street smart thug to super spy. Also reprising his role is Mark Strong, who stars as senior-level Kingsman Merlin. And he'll be zeroing in on a relationship with Halle Berry's American spymaster this time out. Says Strong.

"I quite like playing the tech nerd who can handle himself in a conflict situation. But what I really like about this second film is that Merlin meets Halle Berry's character, who plays his equivalent role in the Statesmen. And she had her clipboard and her glasses, just like Merlin. And what happens when two tech nerds come together? Might there be some geeky love?"

In a big surprise move, Colin Firth's Harry Hart is being resurrected for the sequel. Even though he was killed off in the original, he's definitely back. Though, the actor is still reluctant to talk about his participation in the movie. Even on set, in full costume, he would not confirm that Harry lived. In this new world of the Golden Circle, anything is possible.