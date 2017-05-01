Hollywood has a new character, he's bold and daring with a rustic, yet smooth approach. America's first bottled bourbon, Old Forester, is known for being full of character. But this time, Old Forester is introducing a new type of character, a straight bourbon whiskey named Old Forester Statesman, which will debut in acclaimed filmmaker Matthew Vaughn's upcoming 20th Century Fox film Kingsman: The Golden Circle and will be available for film fans and bourbon aficionados to enjoy August 2017. 20th Century Fox has debuted a new preview where director Matthew Vaughn introduces this new bourbon, which is featured heavily in the film.

In 20th Century Fox's Kingsman 2, our heroes face a new challenge when their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage. Their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the U.S. called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded. The Statesman, based in Louisville, Kentucky, act as Master Distillers to hide their true identity.

In a new adventure that tests their agents' strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that's becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy. The sequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service, Kingsman: The Golden Circle is directed by Matthew Vaughn and stars original cast members Colin Firth, Taron Egerton and Mark Strong, and introduces new cast members Jeff Bridges, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, Halle Berry and Julianne Moore. Here's what Campbell Brown, President of Brown-Forman distillery, had to say in a statement.

"Bourbon is an American tradition that Old Forester has celebrated for five generations, and we're proud to reinforce the authenticity of the characters, The Statesman, as bourbon distillers."

Old Forester chose a unique taste profile when selecting the Statesman bourbon specifically for the film. Taking inspiration from the dynamic characters, Old Forester Statesman offers bold flavor blended to a smooth 95 proof, resulting in an exceptional balance of heat and spice. Celebrating the film's inclusion of Louisville, Kentucky, as home of the Statesman, Louisville's Mayor, Greg Fischer, declared the premiere date of September 22 as Statesman Day in the city. Here's what Matthew Vaughn had to say in his statement about this bourbon and how it fits into the film.

"When choosing partners for the Kingsman brand, I look for excellence, integrity and taste. Old Forester is my first partner who takes the taste requirement to the next level."

An exclusive sneak peek of the film which highlights Old Forester's Statesman bourbon and Kentucky will debut to fans at the Kentucky Derby this Saturday. Jeff Bridges, lead Statesman as "Champ" in the film will be in attendance at this year's Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs and attendees at the track will be the first people in the world able to sample this new product. Kingsman: The Golden Circle will be in theaters on September 22, and Statesman will be available for purchase in the U.S. in August. Old Forester Statesman Whiskey is produced at the Brown-Foreman Distillery in Louisville, Kentucky with the same mash bill as Old Forester. Suggested retail price: $54.99. Take a look at this new preview for Kingsman: The Golden Circle below.