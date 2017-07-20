Manners maketh man. And awesome new trailers maketh San Diego Comic-Con. The two concepts intersect with this brand new, full-length trailer for Kingsman: The Golden Circle, whihc arrives in both a green band and red band version. The second of which shows a man getting sliced in half by a magic lasso. Fox may have the whole of the X-Men franchise at their disposal, but Kingsman 2 may easily be the most-anticipated movie in their upcoming slate and this new trailer proves to us exactly what that is. Eggsy is back and this time, he has some new friends.

20th Century Fox helped kick off San Diego Comic Con 2017 in style by showcasing their entire upcoming movie lineup on Thursday, which includes the highly-anticipated Kingsman: The Golden Circle. The movie sees the return of director Matthew Vaughn, who brings all of his best qualities back to the table for Kingsman 2, including his very unique visual style. Could we possibly see something to top that amazing church sequence from Kingsman: The Secret Service? One can only hope. If this footage is any indication, we can't rule it out. We'll know soon enough, since the movie is set for release on September 22.

In Kingsman: The Golden Circle, the Kingsman headquarters is destroyed, leaving the organization at a terrible loss, all while the world is being held hostage by a new villain. This leads the British spies on a journey to an organization in the U.S. called Statesman, which dates back to the same day the Kingsman were founded. The two secret organizations must band together to try and defeat a new common enemy in order to save the world from said enemy. Getting to see the different ways in which the Americans and the British handle their respective super secret spy agencies could wind up being the main reason to see this movie, all things considered.

Kingsman 2 will see the return of cast members Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Sophie Cookson and Colin Firth, with some new additions in the form of the aforementioned Channing Tatum, Julianne Moore and Jeff Bridges, with Elton John and Halle Berry also along for the ride. Since *spoilers* Harry was seemingly killed in the first Kingsman, Firth's appearance in the movie remains one of the biggest questions we have heading into the sequel. Let's just hope that Matthew Vaughn came up with something fairly clever and not overly cheesy.

Fox founds themselves a pretty surprising hit with Kingsman: The Secret Service in 2014. The movie wound up grossing $414 million worldwide and was a huge hit with critics. So it's no surprise that we're getting a sequel and it's also not a surprise that they are already talking about Kingsman 3, assuming things go well this time around. Could this be one of those sequels that truly outdoes the original? It certainly looks that way. Be sure to check out the brand new trailer for Kingsman: The Golden Circle for yourself below and be sure to keep your eyes peeled for all of other SDCC 2017 coverage throughout the entire weekend. If you find your self at Comic-Con over the weekend, be sure to stop by the Hard Rock Hotel at Bar 207, where you can join the Statesman crew for a free Poppy Burger and a Statesman Whiskey cocktail during happy hour, which runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 4-7pm. Now let's roll that beautiful violent bean footage.