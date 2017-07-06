Manners maketh man. And apparently, some really fancy clothes have a little something to do with it as well. Mr. Porter is going to be supplying some of the clothing featured in Kingsman 2, which arrives in theaters on September 22, 2017. Mr. Porter has released a new trailer for Kingsman: The Golden Circle that highlights their contribution to the movie, while also giving us some new footage to enjoy.

Mr. Porter uploaded the video recently in order to promote an event that will take place on September 7 where some of the clothing items from Kingsman: The Golden Circle will be available to purchase at their store. That might be great for fans with money burning a hole in their pockets, but for more casual fans, we get some nice bits of new footage. We get to see Julianne Moore's villain speak a bit, as well as our first glimpse of Jeff Bridges and Channing Tatum's Statesman characters interacting. This is all blended in quite nicely with some of the footage we were already treated to in the movie's first teaser trailer.

In Kingsman: The Golden Circle, the Kingsman headquarters is destroyed and the world is being held hostage by a new villain, played by Julianne Moore. This leads the spy's we came to know and love in the first movie on a journey to an organization in the U.S. called Statesman, which dates back to the same day the Kingsman were founded. The two secret organizations will have to band together to try and defeat a new common enemy in order to save the world. Kingsman 2 will see the return of cast members Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Sophie Cookson and Colin Firth, with some new additions in the form of the aforementioned Channing Tatum, Julianne Moore and Jeff Bridges, with Elton John and Halle Berry also along for the ride.

Kingsman: The Secret Service snuck up on everyone in 2014 and wound up being one of the pleasant surprises that year alongside movies like Guardians of the Galaxy. The movie brought in $414 million worldwide with very little brand recognition. Since so many people loved the first movie and since the sequel has added some big name talent, don't be at all surprised if Kingsman 2 winds up grossing a whole lot more than its predecessor. A lot of that will depend on whether or not director Matthew Vaughn, who is returning to direct Kingsman: The Golden Circle, is able to once again make a quality movie. Based on his career up to this point, it seems likely he did just that.

Fox is already planning on making Kingsman 3, so they seem to have a lot of confidence in the movie. With the release just a couple of months away, we can expect at least one more full-length trailer, probably during San Diego Comic-Con. For now, you can check out the Mr. Porter promo for The Golden Circle for yourself below.