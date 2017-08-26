It's time to start the countdown to doomsday. No, nuclear war with North Korea hasn't been announced...Yet. But a new Kingsman: The Golden Circle does warn fans of the Doomsday Protocol. It also offers up some cool new footage from the impending sequel, which is in theaters this fall.

This latest sneak peek at Kingsman 2 gives us a hint at the plot. Kingsman: The Secret Service arrived in 2015 as one of that year's biggest surprise hits. It introduced the world to Kingsman, an independent, international intelligence agency operating at the highest level of discretion, whose ultimate goal is to keep the world safe.

In Kingsman: The Golden Circle, our heroes face a new challenge. When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded. In a new adventure that tests their agents' strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that's becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy.

Directed by Matthew Vaughn from a script by Jane Goldman and Vaughn, and based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, Kingsman: The Golden Circle stars Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Halle Berry with Sir Elton John, and Channing Tatum, and Jeff Bridges. It will arrive in theaters on September 22, 2017.

Matthew Vaughn, the mastermind behind the original, seems overly aware that Hollywood is overrun with Sequelitis. He's personally set out to offer fans a follow-up they haven't seen before. He explains his position tackling this new story.

"Just doing a sequel, you're kind of violating that promise of originality. Sequelitis is a plague I have no interest in contracting."

The movie promises some big surprises. And there will be some cameo appearances, most notably from Elton John. About his electric mix of co-stars, Egerton offers these thoughts.

"If the first Kingsman was Captain America, then this is very much The Avengers now. For the first one, I felt like if I wasn't really good then it wouldn't work. This time, the story still unfolds through my eyes but this is still a true ensemble piece. And also, I've had a bit more experience. I'm not asking the crew what every piece of camera equipment does."

Returning as Merlin is Mark Strong, a senior-level Kingsman. And he'll be zeroing in on a relationship with Halle Berry's American spymaster this time out. Strong had this to say.

"I quite like playing the tech nerd who can handle himself in a conflict situation. But what I really like about this second film is that Merlin meets Halle Berry's character, who plays his equivalent role in the Statesmen. And she had her clipboard and her glasses, just like Merlin. And what happens when two tech nerds come together? Might there be some geeky love?"

That's a lot to chew on. While we anxiously await the arrival of Kingsman: The Golden Circle in theaters, take a look at the latest footage.