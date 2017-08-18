You likely know that on Monday, August 21, there will be the first total solar eclipse since 1979, and the fine folks at 20th Century Fox decided to use this rare event to promote its highly-anticipated sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle. The 20th Century Fox marketing team put together what they're calling "The Greatest Movie Promo Ever," where they reveal that they've created this eclipse themselves, to promote the movie. A new promo shows exactly how they're pulling it off. We also have a new poster to boot. Here's what the studio had to say in a statement about their mind-bending Kingsman 2 promo.

"You won't believe what this marketing team did to promote the upcoming film, Kingsman: The Golden Circle. In what is being called "The Greatest Movie Promo Ever," 20th Century Fox has orchestrated a Solar Eclipse to promote Kingsman: The Golden Circle. The studio has also released a behind-the-scenes look into the process behind the visionary stunt, which will be a part of the their upcoming holiday, #GoldenCircleDay, this Monday 8/21/17. 20th Century Fox has also created a special set of Harry Hart sunglasses to view the eclipse. Without the use of these special sunglasses, the total eclipse could be the last thing you ever see. Happy Golden Circle Day!"

This promo debuted on the 20th Century Fox YouTube Channel today, and we have an image of these special "Harry Hart sunglasses," which feature one clear frame and one dark frame, to cover the eye Harry (Colin Firth) lost in the first Kingsman movie. If one were to use these "glasses" to watch the eclipse on Monday, it would be quite catastrophic, since one of your eyes would be completely exposed, and that would cause great damage to your eyesight. So BE WARNED! Nothing like this should be used to view any eclipse, promotional or otherwise.

Kingsman: The Secret Service introduced the world to Kingsman, an independent, international intelligence agency operating at the highest level of discretion, whose ultimate goal is to keep the world safe. In Kingsman: The Golden Circle, our heroes face a new challenge. When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded. In a new adventure that tests their agents' strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that's becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy.

Returning from Kingsman: The Secret Service are Mark Strong as Merlin, Colin Firth as Harry Hart and Edward Holcroft as Charlie Hesketh. Among the new characters debuting in this sequel are Julianne Moore as the villain Poppy, Halle Berry as Ginger Ale, Jeff Bridges as Agent Champagne, Channing Tatum as Agent Tequila, Pedro Pascal as Agent Whiskey and Elton John in an unspecified role. Matthew Vaughn returns to direct from a script he co-wrote with Jane Goldman, based on the comic book "The Secret Service" by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. Take a look at this epic new promo along with the latest poster for Kingsman: The Golden Circle below.