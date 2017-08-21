We live in an era when seemingly nothing is sacred and Hollywood is doing their best to reboot everything that ever existed. David Hasselhoff is doing his best to capitalize on that, as he has been trying to get a Knight Rider reboot going that will see him return as Michael Knight once again. Now, the actor has revealed that he pitched the idea to director Robert Rodriguez and that he wants this new Knight Rider to be for him what Logan was for Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

David Hasselhoff revealed his pitch to Cinema Blend recently and seems very determined to get things going. Even though NBC tried to reboot the show in 2008 with very little success, Hollywood seems to like the idea of bringing this show back from the dead. This proposed Knight Rider revival does seem like the kind of thing that could happen and, if we're being honest, the pitch sounds kind of cool. Here's what David Hasselhoff had to say about it.

"I have met Robert Rodriguez. He does Dusk til Dawn and Machete. And I said 'You need to do Knight Rider.' Because he was doing a marathon of Knight Riders and he said 'Can we have a selfie!?' And I said, 'No, I don't want a selfie! I want to do the movie! I want to shoot the TV series! I want to bring it back and make it dark! Michael Knight comes back and he's pissed.' ... I hope it happens, and if it does, it'll be kind of like Logan. It will be dark. Hasselhoff as Michael Knight in 2017. Knight Rider. The saga continues."

The interesting thing here is that the Hoff doesn't sound overly picky about the medium. Do it is a TV show, do it as a movie. Doesn't matter. Just get Knight Rider going again. He also doesn't seem picky about a director, as he also pitched the idea to James Gunn while he was working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Here's what he said about the project in another recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"I've given some ideas to James for Knight Rider and he responded in a big way. If it does go forward, I don't want it to be spoofed like Baywatch or 21 Jump Street. Those films lose what it's about and you have to respect the fans."

James Gunn is a busy guy, so it seems unlikely he would be able to find time for this Knight Rider reboot in his schedule, even if doing a Taken style revival with a Logan vibe does sound promising. There are other hurdles to consider as well. For one, David Hasselhoff is 65-years-old and is far from a box office draw, beyond the occasional cameo these days. Not only that, but another reboot is reportedly in the works, and it is the complete opposite of Hasselhoff's pitch.

It was just revealed that the Weinstein Company hopes to get John Cena and Kevin Hart on board for a Knight Rider movie that would be in the vein of 21 Jump Street. Which is exactly what David Hasselhoff doesn't want. However, given that those actors both have a lot of pull these days, that seems like a much more bankable project. Hoff has a fun idea, but it's probably something we're never going to see.