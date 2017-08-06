David Hasselhoff has revealed that he has been talking to Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn about the possibility of a Knight Rider reboot project. Hasselhoff was brought on board to join the Guardians crew for a brief cameo as Peter Quill's make-believe father in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and also returned at the end of the movie for the "Guardians Inferno" music video, which is set to be released in full as bonus content for the home digital and Blu-ray editions of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. And now it looks as if Hasselhoff is looking for a partner in crime for the long awaited Knight Rider reboot.

A reboot of Knight Rider has been talked about for nearly 20 years, but it is only recently that Hasselhoff's name has been attached and he has some specific ideas about what he wants in the project and what he doesn't want in the new project. It seems that David Hasselhoff wants to do a serous reboot of the show that launched his career in the 1980s as opposed to a comedic version that has been done to shows like 21 Jump Street and even Baywatch.

David Hasselhoff recently spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about the Knight Rider reboot as well as revealing that he has been talking to James Gunn about the project. Hasselhoff said that he and Gunn have discussed the possibility of a Knight Rider reboot, while critiquing the state of reboots today. Hasselhoff explains.

"I've given some ideas to James for Knight Rider and he responded in a big way. If it does go forward, I don't want it to be spoofed like Baywatch or 21 Jump Street. Those films lose what it's about and you have to respect the fans."

David Hasselhoff has been talking a lot about the Knight Rider reboot quite a bit lately, but when pressed for more information, the actor is tight lipped beyond mentioning that the project is in the works. If James Gunn were to jump on board, the project would have a completely new type of power behind it and could be why the actor is tight lipped when talking about the reboot. There have been many attempts to breathe new life into the hit 80s TV show, but nothing has worked out.

At this time, there is no clear information about what's happening with the Knight Rider reboot other than it's being talked about. A digital series was announced in late 2015 with Justin Lin (Fast and Furious) connected and is supposed to see the light of day this year, but it is unknown if and when the series will premiere. As for David Hasselhoff's recent remarks, it would appear as if the new reboot would take place on the big screen, separately from the digital series. Regardless, it feels like the Knight Rider reboot is finally on the right track and who knows? Maybe the collaboration between James Gunn and David Hasselhoff is just beginning.