Warner Bros. has released a new banner for their highly-anticipated Kong: Skull Island, which is gearing up for release on March 10 and could very well be one of this spring's most highly-anticipated movies. The banner reveals a very interesting image, with Brie Larson's Weaver getting so close she can actually touch King Kong's face. While this massive beast doesn't necessarily seem too thrilled about being touched, Weaver is still alive, after all, so perhaps this ape has a soft spot for her. If you want an even closer look at this banner, then you're in luck.

The banner debuted on the movie's official Twitter, but on Facebook there is an interactive 360 version, where you can get a closer look at the imagery on this poster. It's worth noting that the cast members at the top of this banner includes Terry Notary, who may not be a household name, but he plays perhaps the most important role in this movie, King Kong himself. After rumors spread last year that Toby Kebbell would also play King Kong in motion capture, the actor revealed in an interview that Terry Notary plays Kong.

In the spirit of its worldwide blockbuster Godzilla, Legendary Pictures presents a bold new take on the mythos of another iconic beast with Kong: Skull Island, which stars Tom Hiddleston. Kong: Skull Island will fully immerse audiences in the mysterious and dangerous home of the king of the apes as a team of explorers ventures deep inside the treacherous, primordial island. Legendary's story honors the foundations of existing King Kong lore, but places it in an entirely new, distinct timeline. Warner Bros. has issued a March 10 release date, putting it up against Roadside Attractions' The Wall, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and John Cena. It will also be sandwiched between two more highly-anticipated movies, 20th Century Fox's Logan on March 3 and Disney's Beauty and the Beaset on March 17.

The supporting cast includes Brie Larson, John Goodman, Samuel L. Jackson, John C. Reilly, Tian Jing, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, John Ortiz, Thomas Mann, Shea Whigham and Eugene Cordero. Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts (The Kings of Summer) and written by John Gatins (Flight) and Max Borenstein (Godzilla), Kong: Skull Island will be produced by Thomas Tull (Godzilla, The Dark Knight, Pacific Rim) and Jon Jashni (Godzilla, Warcraft), with Alex Garcia (Godzilla) executive producing. The film will be released in 3D and IMAX 3D by Universal Pictures.

Back in October, Warner Bros. is considering putting together a Godzilla and King Kong writers room, which will be lead by Michael Dougherty and Zack Shields (Krampus). Those writers will write the script for Godzilla 2, taking over the writing duties from Max Borenstein, who wrote both Godzilla and co-wrote Kong: Skull Island with John Gatins. The studio's Godzilla is set for release on March 22, 2019, with Godzilla vs. King Kong slated for release on May 29, 2020. The writers room format has been used with the Transformers franchise, Universal's monster reboot universe and the G.I. Joe/Hasbro franchise. Take a look at the new Kong: Skull Island banner below, as we get closer to the March 10 release date.