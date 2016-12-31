King Kong is ready for his big comeback in 2017. After last being seen on the big screen in Peter Jackson's 2005 remake, the giant ape is back to wreck havoc on a team of soldiers in the 1970s as they embark on a dangerous mission. Today, we have a new dossier video profiling the character played by Marvel favorite Tom Hiddleston. Courtesy of Legendary Pictures, we have embedded this tweet below.

"This March, the hunter becomes the hunted. @twhiddleston is James Conrad in #kongskullisland."

The tweet features a surveillance profile on Tom Hiddleston's character named James Conrad. And as you'll see, it comes from Monarch, the same operation that was featured in the Godzilla remake from 2014, directed by Rogue One's Gareth Edwards. Here, we learn that Conrad is a hunter tractor who spent time with the Australian special forces. He is known for running successful covert operations. And his latest leads him to Skull Island, where he will have to content with all kinds of terrifying monsters.

Conrad is in perfect physical health. Though perhaps his mental health is a bit shaky. He does tend to suffer from manifestations associated with shellshock. He is originally from the United Kingdom. And he has no criminal history that Monarch is aware of. Here is the official synopsis for Kong: Skull Island.

"In the spirit of its worldwide blockbuster Godzilla, Legendary Pictures presents a bold new take on the mythos of another iconic beast with Kong: Skull Island, which stars Tom Hiddleston (The Avengers and Thor series). Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts (The Kings of Summer) and written by John Gatins (Flight) and Max Borenstein (Godzilla),Kong: Skull Island will fully immerse audiences in the mysterious and dangerous home of the king of the apes as a team of explorers ventures deep inside the treacherous, primordial island. Legendary's story honors the foundations of existing King Kong lore, but places it in an entirely new, distinct timeline. Thomas Tull (Godzilla, The Dark Knight, Pacific Rim) and Jon Jashni (Godzilla, upcoming Warcraft) will produce and Alex Garcia (Godzilla) will executive produce. The film will be released in 3D and IMAX 3D by Universal Pictures."

Kong: Skull Island, with its 1970s setting, has been described as a Vietnam era monster movie. And it uses iconic imagery and music that is similar to what we've seen in this longstanding franchise before. King King is presented as the protector of this island and is considered a hero more than a villain. Kong: Skull Island introduces the big ape, who will return in Godzilla Vs Kong in 2020, with the king brought in to keep Godzilla from wrecking more havoc.

The new clip for Kong is being used to set up the characters we'll meet this summer, and to help build this world outside of what we've already seen in the first two trailers. We can expect to see more videos in the weeks ahead profiling more of the ensemble cast. For now, take a look and get acquainted with James Conrad, who will definitely be more than a little shellshocked by the immense presence of Kong heading his way this March.