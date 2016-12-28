Back in November, Warner Bros. unleashed the second Kong: Skull Island trailer, which was received with an enthusiastic response from fans and critics alike. We still have a few months until this massive adventure hits theaters, and today we have a new look at concept art featuring the inimitable monster King Kong, stomping through the flames, with a few soldiers seen standing in his way. We also have new details about the story from director Jordan Vogt-Roberts, who reveals how the script evolved to be set in a much different era.

Long before production started on Kong: Skull Island, J.K. Simmons, who ended up later dropping out of the project, revealed that the story is partially set in 1970s Detroit. It has since been confirmed that the story is in fact set during the 1970s, but it seems that wasn't always the case. Empire debuted this new concept art and caught up with director Jordan Vogt-Roberts, who revealed that the story was actually set during a much different time period.

"The script I first read took place in 1917. But when I started talking to the Legendary [Entertainment] guys, I was thinking, 'What weird King Kong movie would I want to see?' So I pitched them the Vietnam War connection, literally thinking they were gonna laugh me out of the room. And to Legendary's credit, they said, 'Cool. Let's figure it out.' The aesthetics of that time mixed with King Kong makes for an incredible genre mash-up."

Last month, we also got a closer look at the giant monsters in Kong: Skull Island, such as the Skull Crawlers, T-Rex and more. The Skull Crawlers are reptilian, with their skulls breaching the skin on their heads to give them a truly ominous look. It remains unclear how many other creatures will be revealed in the next batch of footage as we get closer and closer to the March 10, 2017 release date.

In the spirit of its worldwide blockbuster Godzilla, Legendary Pictures presents a bold new take on the mythos of another iconic beast with Kong: Skull Island, which stars Tom Hiddleston (The Avengers and Thor series). Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts (The Kings of Summer) and written by John Gatins (Flight) and Max Borenstein (Godzilla), Kong: Skull Island will fully immerse audiences in the mysterious and dangerous home of the king of the apes as a team of explorers ventures deep inside the treacherous, primordial island. Legendary's story honors the foundations of existing King Kong lore, but places it in an entirely new, distinct timeline. Thomas Tull (Godzilla, The Dark Knight, Pacific Rim) and Jon Jashni (Godzilla, Warcraft) will produce and Alex Garcia (Godzilla) will executive produce. Take a look at the concept art below, and stay tuned for more on Kong: Skull Island.