Just days after a new Kong: Skull Island IMAX poster debuted, which paid homage to Francis Ford Coppola's enduring classic Apocalypse Now, three new one-sheets have surfaced. The first is another IMAX poster, which isn't exactly a 1970s throwback like the earlier poster, but it does feature the massive Kong preparing to fight a number of helicopters descending on his home, Skull Island. The second poster features Brie Larson touching the massive ape's face while Tom Hiddleston looks on. The third poster is an insane Japanese Kaiju-inspired poster, which director Jordan Vogt-Roberts shared on Twitter, with the following message.

"Can we talk about how great our Japanese Kaiju poster is?"

The one-sheet was officially unveiled in Japan this week, and director Jordan Vogt-Roberts is clearly a fan of this artistic poster that features some of the "Skullcrawlers" we've seen in the earlier trailers. We first heard about these Skullcrawlers during a clip that aired on Jimmy Kimmel Live, a term that was coined by John C. Reilly's Marlow, who admits that the name sounds stupid after saying it out loud. There still isn't much we know about these creatures, but it seems clear that they have no problem trying to devour anything and everything they can.

In the spirit of its worldwide blockbuster Godzilla, Legendary Pictures presents a bold new take on the mythos of another iconic beast with Kong: Skull Island, which stars Tom Hiddleston. Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts (The Kings of Summer) and written by John Gatins (Flight) and Max Borenstein (Godzilla), Kong: Skull Island will fully immerse audiences in the mysterious and dangerous home of the king of the apes as a team of explorers ventures deep inside the treacherous, primordial island. Legendary's story honors the foundations of existing King Kong lore, but places it in an entirely new, distinct timeline.

Ever since Kong: Skull Island was first revealed in a surprise announcement at Comic-Con 2014, many fans already assumed that it would have some connection to the blockbuster Godzilla. That connection was eventually confirmed, with Warner Bros. setting a March 22, 2019 release date for Godzilla: King of Monsters, which will be followed by Godzilla Vs Kong on May 29, 2020. Producer Alex Garcia confirmed that John Goodman plays a character from Monarch, the mysterious organization in Godzilla, which has seemingly been keeping tabs on these monsters for years. It is still unclear how this movie, which is set in the 1970s, will connect to the present-day Godzilla story line.

Kong: Skull Island features an international ensemble cast including Oscar winner Brie Larson, John Goodman, Samuel L. Jackson, John C. Reilly, Tian Jing, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, John Ortiz, Thomas Mann, Shea Whigham and Eugene Cordero. Thomas Tull (Godzilla, The Dark Knight, Pacific Rim) and Jon Jashni (Godzilla, Warcraft) will produce and Alex Garcia (Godzilla) will executive produce. Take a look at the latest posters for Kong: Skull Island, as we prepare for the full trailer's arrival in just two more days.