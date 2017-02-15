With just a few weeks left until Kong: Skull Island hits theaters, Warner Bros. has already started to screen the film for critics. While it still may be quite some time before the first reviews arrive, we do have confirmation that there will be a post-credit scene attached to Kong: Skull Island, although no specific details about that scene have been revealed. All that was said is that King Kong fans will certainly not want to miss this scene when Kong: Skull Island hits theaters. There is already speculation that this scene may tie into Godzilla vs. Kong, but that hasn't been confirmed.

This news comes from Splash Report editor-in-chief Kellvin Chavez, who revealed on Twitter last night that there is an "awesome" post-credit scene in Kong: Skull Island. Unfortunately, he wouldn't divulge any specifics about this scene, or how long the scene in question will be. Here's what Kellvin Chavez had to say about this post-credit scene shown in this new King Kong movie, hitting theaters March 10.

"KONG FANS! Make sure your butts stay on your seats for an awesome awesome after credit scene from #kongskullisland It will NOT disappoint!!"

Legendary confirmed in September 2015 that Godzilla vs. Kong will hit theaters after both Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of Monsters. Since Kong: Skull Island is set in the 1970s, it's possible that this post-credit scene will take place in present day, perhaps setting the stage for both of these monsters to clash in Godzilla vs. Kong. Legendary recently pushed Godzilla: King of Monsters from its June 8, 2018 date to March 22, 2019, with Godzilla vs. Kong arriving on May 29, 2020.

After hitting a setback with director Gareth Edwards leaving Godzilla 2, the franchise is back on the right track, with Legendary even setting up a writers room for both the Godzilla and King Kong franchises, lead by Michael Dougherty and Zach Shields. Michael Dougherty is also taking the reigns as Godzilla 2 director, with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown recently joining the cast, as the studio gets ready for production to begin this summer in Atlanta. When Godzilla: King of Monsters was first announced at Comic-Con 2014, it was confirmed to include iconic monsters Rodan, Mothra and King Ghidorah.

As for Kong: Skull Island, director Jordan Vogt-Roberts had previously teased that this version of King Kong will be the biggest of all time, revealing that he will stand over 100 feet tall. This gigantic ape will likely still be dwarfed by Godzilla when they square off on the big screen in 2020, but it still isn't clear how that story will unfold quite yet. It was recently confirmed that there is somewhat of a Godzilla connection in Kong: Skull Island, with John Goodman revealed to be playing a character from Monarch, the same organization that was seen in Gareth Edwards' 2014 blockbuster Godzilla. While we wait for more on Kong: Skull Island, take a look at Kellvin Chavez' tweet about the post-credit scene.