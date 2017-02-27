It really isn't summer time yet, not by a long shot, but the blockbuster movie season is getting ready to kick off in just a couple of weeks. March is going to be loaded down with huge movies this year, but everyone is going to have to make room for the king, because Kong: Skull Island is coming. Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures have just unleashed an absolutely action-packed final trailer for the movie, which should be enough to get fans of monster movies very excited.

Warner Bros. dropped the brand new trailer online, which is easily the most jam-packed one we have seen so far. In addition to dropping the new trailer for Kong: Skull Island, the studio also uploaded a VR video, which allows you to explore Skull Island in an entirely different way. You know, in case seeing a giant monstrous ape in 2D wasn't quite enough for you. In any case, all of this should be more than enough to convince us that this new version of King Kong can go toe-to-toe with the new Godzilla when they finally meet in Godzilla Vs. Kong, which is slated to hit theaters in 2020.

In the video, we probably get the best sense for Tom Hiddleston's character so far, who, even prior to the knowledge of actual monsters, is aware that their chances of surviving an expedition to an uncharted island are very low. There is also an extended look at the crew's initial interaction with King Kong, which looks to be absolutely brutal and incredibly cinematic. This is most definitely not Peter Jackson's King Kong. It is very clear that Kong: Skull Island is going to be absolutely loaded down with monsters and action, which was pretty evident before but is now inescapably clear.

In recent years, March has become a much more competitive month and in many ways is really the start of the summer movie season, despite the fact that it isn't actually summer. This year is no different. Just a week before Kong: Skull Island drops, Fox is releasing Logan, which has been getting rave reviews. The following week, Disney is going to be releasing their live-action Beauty and the Beast, which is currently tracking for a massive opening weekend. The weekend of the 24th will also see some other big releases, with the Power Rangers reboot set to debut, as well as the sci-fi/thriller Life and the R-rated Chips reboot. So Kong is going to be facing some very stiff competition.

The movie is being directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, who previously directed the indie Kings of Summer. The cast includes Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, John C. Riley, John Goodman, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell and Marc Evan Jackson. Kong: Skull Island hits theaters on March 10. Be sure to check out the brand new trailer and the Kong VR: Destination Skull Island experience for yourself below.