Warner Bros. has released a new action-packed TV spot for the highly-anticipated Kong: Skull Island, which hits U.S. theaters March 10. Although, it will debut in several international markets a few days earlier. One of these international markets is Singapore, with this TV spot revealing a March 9 release date in that country. It shows new footage of Tom Hiddleston's Captain James Conrad trying to be persuaded as part of an expedition team heading to Skull Island. As it turns out, the Captain isn't too big a fan of uncharted islands.

This TV spot debuted on the Warner Bros. Singapore YouTube channel, with James Conrad explaining all of the ways one can be killed on a mysterious island, such as rain, heat and all of the "things" that want to eat you alive. This TV spot also has Samuel L. Jackson's Lieutenant Colonel Packard telling his troops that it's time to show Kong that "man is king." John C. Reilly's Marlow later arrives, quite delusional and telling this group that they shouldn't have come to Skull Island.

Earlier this month, producer Alex Garcia confirmed that Kong: Skull Island, which is set in the 1970s, will have a connection to the 2014 action-thriller Godzilla, which was set in present day. That connection is John Goodman's character Bill Randa, who works for the mysterious Monarch Corporation, which was seen in Godzilla. It was also revealed in that report that Tom Hiddleston's James Conrad has "special tracking skills," which makes him a go-to man for rescue expeditions. While we only get a brief glimpse at Corey Hawkins' character in this TV spot, he's seated alongside Bill Randa during their meeting with Conrad, so he most likely works for Monarch too.

In the spirit of its worldwide blockbuster Godzilla, Legendary Pictures presents a bold new take on the mythos of another iconic beast with Kong: Skull Island, which stars Tom Hiddleston (The Avengers and Thor series). Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts (The Kings of Summer) and written by John Gatins (Flight) and Max Borenstein (Godzilla), Kong: Skull Island will fully immerse audiences in the mysterious and dangerous home of the king of the apes as a team of explorers ventures deep inside the treacherous, primordial island. Legendary's story honors the foundations of existing King Kong lore, but places it in an entirely new, distinct timeline.

The cast also includes Oscar winner Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jason Mitchell, Tian Jing, John Ortiz, Shea Whigham and Toby Kebbell. Thomas Tull (Godzilla, The Dark Knight, Pacific Rim) and Jon Jashni (Godzilla, Warcraft) will produce and Alex Garcia (Godzilla) will executive produce. The film will be released in 3D and IMAX 3D by Universal Pictures on March 10, 2017, where it is currently the only movie opening in wide release. It does fall between two highly-anticipated movies though, 20th Century Fox's Logan on March 3 and Disney's Beauty and the Beast on March 17. Take a look at the latest footage from Kong: Skull Island below.