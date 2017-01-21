The biggest ape of all time is back in a big way this March when Kong: Skull Island hits theaters everywhere. Today, we have some exciting new footage with 4 TV spots. Warner Bros. and Legendary have also released two more thrilling banners. And if that wasn't enough, we have a new Godzilla Vs. King Kong tease as the name of this monster movie universe is unveiled.

Skull Island will be in select IMAX 3D and 2D theaters on March 10. Coming from Warner Bros. Pictures, Legendary Pictures and Tencent Pictures, the movie is directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts from a screenplay by Dan Gilroy and Max Borenstein and Derek Connolly, with a story by John Gatins. Producers are Thomas Tull, Mary Parent, Jon Jashni and Alex Garcia. Executive Producer are Eric McLeod and Edward Cheng.

The exciting ensemble cast for this new take on the King Kong mythos includes an all-star line-up. Joining Tom Hiddleston and Samuel L. Jackson in the leads are John Goodman, Brie Larson, Jing Tian, Toby Kebbell, John Ortiz, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, Shea Whigham, Thomas Mann, with Terry Notary and John C. Reilly.

The producers of Godzilla reimagine the origins of one the most powerful monster myths of all in Kong: Skull Island. This compelling, original adventure tells the story of a diverse team of scientists, soldiers and adventurers uniting to explore a mythical, uncharted island in the Pacific, as dangerous as it is beautiful. Cut off from everything they know, the team ventures into the domain of the mighty Kong, igniting the ultimate battle between man and nature. As their mission of discovery becomes one of survival, they must fight to escape a primal Eden in which humanity does not belong.

This film has been rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and for brief strong language. Some of that action and violence is shown off in these new TV spots, which feature Kong battling some of the scary monsters on Skull Island. And as you can see from the new banner posters, this big guy is about to go ape!

We have news from Scified that the official title of the Godzilla Vs. King Kong movie universe has been unveiled. The big reveal comes courtesy of some eagle-eyed shoppers who scoured over the first Kong toys to hit store shelves. On the back of the toy boxes, under a description of the toy, we see that this new cinematic universe is being aptly referred to as the MonsterVerse. Which, in all honestly, hits a little too close to home in terms of Universal Pictures' Universal Monsters Universe, which kicks off later this year with Tom Cruise's The Mummy.

You can get a taste of what's in store with this four thrilling new TV spots which have action and monster fights galore. And these banners should please longtime Kong fans. We have also included the back of the toy packaging so you can see the MonsterVerse logo.