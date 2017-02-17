With just a few weeks left until the March 10 release of Kong: Skull Island, Warner Bros. has unleashed an action-packed new clip, which shows King Kong springing into action against one of the vicious Skull Crawlers. If that wasn't enough, we also have an IMAX featurette, where we hear from stars Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson and Jason Mitchell. The video also features Samuel L. Jackson, who compares his character Preston Packard to Ahab from Moby Dick, with King Kong serving as his "white whale." Brie Larson adds how happy she is that they have the "biggest King Kong of them all," which has been teased by director Jordan Vogt-Roberts in the past.

Warner Bros. debuted this clip earlier today, with Fandango premiering the IMAX featurette, which includes plenty of new footage of some of the other creatures on Skull Island. While Kong is certainly king on this island, there are a number of different creatures he has to fend off, including Skull Crawlers and other nasty reptilian creatures, along with what looks like a huge octopus in one brief scene in this IMAX preview. All of these massive creatures will certainly help this big ape prepare for his impending war with Godzilla, which may be teased in a post-credit scene.

A recent report claimed that there is in fact a post-credit scene that fans shouldn't miss, although no details about what is actually shown in that scene have been revealed. There is already speculation that this scene may set up Gozilla vs. Kong, which will hit theaters on May 29, 2020, after Godzilla: King of Monsters arrives on March 22, 2019. Since Kong: Skull Island is set in the 1970s, it's possible that this post-credit scene will take place in present day, perhaps setting the stage for both of these monsters to clash. Barring a leak of some sort, we likely won't know what this post-credit scene contains until the movie hits theaters March 10.

A trip back to the mysterious and dangerous home of the king of the apes, the Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures adventure Kong: Skull Island tells the story of a diverse team of scientists, soldiers and adventurers uniting to explore a mythical, uncharted island in the Pacific, as dangerous as it is beautiful. Cut off from everything they know, the team ventures into the domain of the mighty Kong, igniting the ultimate battle between man and nature. As their mission of discovery becomes one of survival, they must fight to escape a primal Eden in which humanity does not belong. Kong: Skull Island has the weekend to itself on March 10, although it falls between two highly-anticipated movies, Logan on March 3 and Beauty and the Beast on March 17.

Kong: Skull Island stars Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, Jing Tian, Toby Kebbell, John Ortiz, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, Shea Whigham, Thomas Mann, Terry Notary and John C. Reilly. Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, Kong: Skull Island is written by John Gatins and Max Borenstein. Legendary's John Jashni and Thomas Tull are producing alongside Mary Parent. Legendary has promised that the story will honor the foundations of existing King Kong lore, but will place Skull Island in an entirely new, distinct timeline. Take a look at a new clip and IMAX preview for Kong: Skull Island below.