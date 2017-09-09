Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. And there have been far too many to count throughout the devastating destruction of both Hurricanes Irma and Harvey. Today's hero comes in the form of Kristen Bell, who, no joke, saved Frozen co-star Josh Gad's family from the impending devastation expected from Hurricane Irma in Florida. He gave his friend a shout out on social media, which has since gone viral, bringing a few smiles in what is a very bad situation. Josh Gad says this on Twitter.

"No joke. @IMKristenBell just literally saved my parents, my brothers and entire family from #HurricaineIrma - you are an angel. I adore you."

Kristen Bell is currently stuck in Florida, where she was shooting her next movie, Like Father in Orlando. She was left stranded by Hurricane Irma as it made its way to the state on Friday. She was unable to evacuate in time, but now stuck there, she found an opportunity to help out her old friend and fellow actor Josh Gad.

Bell is currently hunkered down at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort, where she has to wait out the storm as it passes. In a recent Instagram post, Gad, who is a native of Hollywood, Florida, had tweeted out that his family was stranded. Bell was able to get Gad's family their own hotel room at the Swan and Dolphin resort. Josh Gad went onto say this in his extended Instagram post.

"So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma . When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew. They don't make them like this girl. Thank you Kristin. You are truly an angel sent from above. And thank you @ewablueeyes for bother her when I asked you not to!!!!

Kirsten Bell had sent out her own social media post on Friday, explaining to her friends, family and fans that she didn't 'have the option to leave'. She ended the message saying, 'So here we are'. But as another Instagram message pointed out, she didn't just hide out in her hotel room. She decided to offer a helping hand to the the staff at the hotel.

"Last run to the store for irma hurricane holdover prep while bracing down in Orlando- we didn't have the option to leave so here we are. Just doing our best and trying to stay positive but cautious, and trying to help those who need help prepping. Every person i passed today was assisting someone else- #neighborshelpingneighbors - it was beautiful to see. Sad that a hurricane has to bring out the best in everyone- but happy that the community will be holding hands through this. Im grateful to Gary and the team at @swandolphin in Epcot for helping us feel safe while we get through this together.

You can see Kristen Bell in the image below with an employee from the resort as they wheel some supplies into the hotel. Bell is just one of the many people helping out in this time of need. She perhaps gets a little more attention for being famous. And she is the star of Disney's biggest animated movie ever with Frozen. It's nice to see that she comes to the rescue when called upon. And isn't just sitting in her hotel room watching cable. Now, where is her husband Dax Shepard in all this madness?