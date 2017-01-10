In Kung Fu Yoga, Jack (Jackie Chan), a world-renowned archaeology professor, and his team are on a grand quest to locate a lost ancient Indian treasure when they are ambushed by a team of mercenaries and left for dead. Using his vast knowledge of history and kung fu, Jack leads his team on a race around the world to beat the mercenaries to the treasure and save an ancient culture.

In this breakneck action-comedy, Chan is reunited with acclaimed director Stanley Tong. He stars alongside Aarif Rahman, Lay Zhang, Sonu Sood, Disha Patani, Amrya Dastur, and Eric Tsang. Coming from Well Go USA Entertainment, Kung Fu Yoga will be in theaters January 27.

Director Stanley Tong and Jackie Chan have a long and storied history working together. And it was actually their third collaboration that turned Jackie Chan into an American sensation literally overnight. They first worked together on the sequel Police Story 3: Supercop. And while Jackie Chan was an international superstar, it wasn't until their 1995 movie Rumble in the Bronx that Jackie Chan broke out in the U.S. in a big way.

Chan had tried his hand at wowing American audiences before appearing first in the Cannon Ball run series. But it was Rumble in the Bronx that turned Western audiences onto the fact that Chan was a man who could do it all, including his own crazy stunts. The movie followed a young man visiting and helping his uncle in New York City, who finds himself forced to fight a street gang and the mob with his martial art skills. While the movie was light on story, the action scenes were legendary. And it is fondly remembered for igniting a Chan renaissance that stretched far beyond China.

Stanley Tong and Jackie Chan would reunite one year later on Police Story 4: First Strike, which was released in the U.S. not as a sequel, but simply as First Strike, a follow-up to Rumble in the Bronx. Soon, Jackie Chan was starring in his own American productions, launching franchises such as Rush Hour and Shanghai Noon. But he would later reunite with Tong in 2005 for The Myth.

In 2012, the pair would get back together for Jackie Chan's Chinese Zodiac, which proved to be a big hit with international audiences. It followed a man searching the world for a set of mystic artifacts, 12 bronze heads of the animals from the Chinese zodiac. Kung Fu Yoga marks the ninth time overall that Chan and Tong have collaborated on a movie or project. And it promises to be one of their best yet.

You can get your first look at Kung Fu Yoga in the trailer included here. We also have the first poster, which hilariously has Jackie Chan seated next to a lion. Chan is getting a little too up there in age to perform the same kind of death defying stunts he once did, but he has a new stunt team that takes on some of the heavy lifting, offering plenty of action while he continues to show what a deft hand he has at comedy. Check out this first look at Kong Fu Yoga.